Ahead of the upcoming 2023 Karnataka elections for the 224-member assembly, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that all sitting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs, except four to six, will be given tickets to re-contest in the elections. The BJP leader, however, did not reveal the names of the four to six sitting MLAs, who will be denied the party tickets. Yediyurappa added that whoever wants to join BJP is welcome and similarly, whoever wants to leave the party can go happily.

Responding to the same, the Karnataka state President of BJP Nalin Kumar Kateel, said, “I have not denied Yediyurappa’s statement. But in our case, ticket finalisation is done by Parliamentary Board." Kateel further said, “Yediyurappa indirectly agreed to the statement by saying that there is no need for discussion, everything will be decided in the board meeting of the Parliament." Similarly, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashok said that it was not certain as to which of the MLAs would be dropped.

This comes amid many BJP politicians addressing people at various constituencies as part of the party’s Vijay Sankalp Yatra ahead of the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections. Yediyurappa’s comments came in Yadgiri and Kalaburagi districts.

Asked if there would be a switch in confidence and loyalty among people if Yediyurappa is not made the CM face of BJP, he told the media, “There is no such thing. Where I’m travelling we get a huge response. People are gathering beyond our expectations. Seeing all this, it is certain that we will win more than 140 seats and come to power with a clear majority. No one can stop it." Yediyurappa also said that the upcoming elections will be fought under Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The Vijay Sankalp Yatra will conclude in Davangere and the event will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “It is our wish that Basavakalyan should become a place that attracts the attention of the whole country," Yediyurappa said. The politician also added that there would be a discussion about a separate Ministry of Welfare in Karnataka.

