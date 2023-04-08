Home » Elections » Amid Race For Congress CM Candidate In Karnataka, Know What DK Shivakumar Said

Amid Race For Congress CM Candidate In Karnataka, Know What DK Shivakumar Said

Union minister Pralhad Joshi said on Friday that neither Siddaramaiah nor Shivakumar would become CM.

Siddaramaiah said that he and DK Shivakumar get along well and don't have any major disagreements.
Notwithstanding the Congress party’s high command’s order to not project anyone as the CM face ahead of the elections, rumours regarding the party’s chief ministerial candidate for the Karnataka assembly elections have grown more intense. Siddaramaiah, who has held the position formerly, and DK Shivakumar, the head of the Congress state unit, are the front-runners in the race for the position, but Union minister Pralhad Joshi said on Friday that neither of the two can hold the position because the party will not get a majority.

The two leaders have made it clear that they are candidates for the chief minister but are committed to the High Command’s judgment even throughout the election campaign. DK Shivakumar recently made a claim in an interview. Shivakumar has said that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wishes to be the CM of Karnataka. He will gladly step down from the race.

“Mallikarjuna Kharge is a senior leader of our party. He has 50 years of political experience. He has given me and Siddaramaiah complete independence in this election. He knows every aspect of Karnataka politics," DK Shivakumar has said. In the end, he said it was the high command’s decision of who would be CM if the Congress manages to get a majority.

Siddaramaiah, meanwhile, told ANI on Friday that he and DK Shivakumar get along well and don’t have any major disagreements. He said that small disagreements are normal in a democracy but none of them is significant enough to cause harm to the interest of the party.

Also, he declared that the Karnataka Assembly elections would be his final campaign, after which he would leave politics. Notwithstanding Siddaramaiah’s indicated wish to run from the Kolar constituency, Congress on Thursday unveiled its second list of 42 candidates for the Karnataka assembly elections. However, no decision has yet been made over who will represent Kolar.

