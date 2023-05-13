Constituency No.177 Anekal (ಆನೇಕಲ್) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bengaluru region (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು) and Bengaluru Urban (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ) district of Karnataka. Anekal is part of Bangalore Rural (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Semi-Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Anekal election result and you can click here for compact election results of Anekal and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 177. Anekal Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Advertisement

Anekal Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.21% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.36%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.67%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,48,106 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,84,799 were male and 1,63,228 female and 79 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Anekal in 2023 is 883 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,48,106 eligible electors, of which 1,90,492 were male, 1,68,976 female and 82 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,70,767 eligible electors, of which 1,44,014 were male, 1,26,753 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,37,971 eligible electors, of which 1,27,302 were male, 1,10,669 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Anekal in 2018 was 4. In 2013, there were 30 service voters registered in the constituency and 19 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, B Shivanna of INC won in this seat defeating A.Narayanaswamy of BJP by a margin of 8,627 which was 3.79% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 50.02% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Shivanna B of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating A. Narayanaswamy of BJP by a margin of 40,182 votes which was 21.55% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 56.56% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2008 elections, A Narayanaswamy of BJP won this seat beating B Gopal of INC by a margin of 9,862 votes which was 7.08% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 44.82% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 177. Anekal Assembly segment of the 23. Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency. D.K. Suresh of INC won the Bangalore Rural Parliament seat defeating Ashwathnarayangowda of BJP.

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Bangalore Rural Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and JD(S) won the Bangalore RuralLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

Advertisement

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 8 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Anekal:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Anekal are: Srinivas C Hullahalli (BJP); Munikrishnappa Muruga (IND); Munesha M (AAP); M Ramesh (IND); K P Raju (JDS); Gowramma J (IND); G Nagaraju (IND); Dr Chinnappa Y Chikkahagade (BSP); Byataraju N (RPOI); B Shivanna (INC); Anburaj (KRS)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 61.85%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 63.37%, while it was 68.89% in 2013 and 58.56% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -1.52% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Anekal went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Anekal constituency:

Assembly constituency No.177. Anekal comprises of the following areas of Bengaluru Urban district of Karnataka:

A total of 5 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Anekal constituency, which are: Mahadevapura, Hosakote, Ramanagaram, Bangalore South, Bommanahalli. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Krishnagiri District of Tamil Nadu.

Map location of Anekal:

The geographic coordinates of Anekal is: 12°47’30.8"N 77°43’35.0"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Anekal

List of candidates contesting from Anekal Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Srinivas C Hullahalli

Party: BJP

Profession: Agriculture and Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 47

Total assets: Rs 6.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 4.9 crore

Self income: Rs 9.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 9.7 lakh

Candidate name: Munikrishnappa Muruga

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture & Artist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 11.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 11.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Munesha M

Party: AAP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 37

Total assets: Rs 80.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 13 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 30.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 50 lakh

Self income: Rs 7.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 7.3 lakh

Candidate name: M Ramesh

Party: IND

Profession: Provision Strore

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 50

Total assets: Rs 60.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 50 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: K P Raju

Party: JDS

Profession: Social Service & Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 52

Total assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 34.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 90.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 54.4 lakh

Self income: Rs 19.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 19.2 lakh

Candidate name: Gowramma J

Party: IND

Profession: Social Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 53

Total assets: Rs 3.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 3.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: G Nagaraju

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 69

Total assets: Rs 10.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 7.2 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 70.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 9.7 crore

Self income: Rs 7.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 13.1 lakh

Candidate name: Dr Chinnappa Y Chikkahagade

Party: BSP

Profession: Social Service ,News Reporter

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 47

Total assets: Rs 2.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 6 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 87.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.4 crore

Self income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: Byataraju N

Party: RPOI

Profession: Shena Preethi Soundes & Lighting [Electrician]

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 18.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.9 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 8.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 10 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: B Shivanna

Party: INC

Profession: Social Worker ,Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 56

Total assets: Rs 35.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3.9 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 30.2 crore

Self income: Rs 18.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 23.3 lakh

Candidate name: Anburaj

Party: KRS

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 57

Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 27 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 85 lakh

Self income: Rs 1 lakh

Total income: Rs 1 lakh.