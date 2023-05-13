Constituency No.8 Arabhavi (ಅರಭಾವಿ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai Karnataka region (Kittur Karnataka) (ಕಿತ್ತೂರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Belgaum (ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ) district of Karnataka. Arabhavi is part of Belgaum (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Arabhavi election result and you can click here for compact election results of Arabhavi and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 8. Arabhavi Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Arabhavi Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.84% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 2.56%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.48%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,28,322 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,14,245 were male and 1,14,061 female and 16 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Arabhavi in 2023 is 998 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,28,322 eligible electors, of which 1,16,034 were male, 1,15,816 female and 14 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,96,454 eligible electors, of which 1,00,524 were male, 95,930 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,71,744 eligible electors, of which 86,566 were male, 85,178 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Arabhavi in 2018 was 687. In 2013, there were 355 service voters registered in the constituency and 321 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Balachandra Lakshmanarao Jarakiholi of BJP won in this seat defeating Bhimappa Gundappa Gadad of INC by a margin of 47,328 which was 26.75% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 54.34% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Balachandra Laxmanrao Jarkiholi of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Utagi Ramappa Kareppa of INC by a margin of 75,221 votes which was 51.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 68.42% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Balachandra Laxmanrao Jarakiholi of JDS won this seat beating Vivekrao Vasantrao Patil of BJP by a margin of 5,368 votes which was 4.22% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 41.81% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 8. Arabhavi Assembly segment of the 2. Belgaum Lok Sabha constituency. Angadi Suresh Channabasappa of BJP won the Belgaum Parliament seat defeating Dr.Sadhunavar of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Belgaum Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the BelgaumLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 7 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Arabhavi:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Arabhavi are: Sudha Allamprabhu Hiremath (IND); Siddappa Yallappa Hosur (IND); Shivanand Venkatarao Desai (KRS); Prakash Ramappa Kalashetti (JDS); Ijajahmad I Kottalagi (AAP); Guruputra Kempanna Kullur (IND); Gulappa Basalingappa Meti (SKP); Bhimappa Gundappa Gadad (IND); Basavanth Irappa Vader (BSP); Basappa Shivappa Naganur (IND); Balachandra Laxmanrao Jarkiholi (BJP); Ashok Pandappa Hanaji (IND); Arvind Mahadevarao Dalwai (INC)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 76.62%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 76.36%, while it was 73.87% in 2013 and 74.12% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 0.260000000000005% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Arabhavi went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Arabhavi constituency:

Assembly constituency No.8. Arabhavi comprises of the following areas of Belgaum district of Karnataka:

A total of 7 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Arabhavi constituency, which are: Raybag, Kudachi, Terdal, Mudhol, Ramdurg, Saundatti Yellamma, Gokak. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Arabhavi:

The geographic coordinates of Arabhavi is: 16°14’57.1"N 74°59’51.7"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Arabhavi

List of candidates contesting from Arabhavi Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Sudha Allamprabhu Hiremath

Party: IND

Profession: Housework

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 18.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 18.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Siddappa Yallappa Hosur

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Age: 41

Total assets: Rs 26 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 25 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shivanand Venkatarao Desai

Party: KRS

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 49

Total assets: Rs 21.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 15 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Prakash Ramappa Kalashetti

Party: JDS

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 34

Total assets: Rs 30.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 10 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 25 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ijajahmad I Kottalagi

Party: AAP

Profession: Hotel

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 32

Total assets: Rs 16 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 12 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Guruputra Kempanna Kullur

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture and Coolie

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 37

Total assets: Rs 26.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 20.8 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Gulappa Basalingappa Meti

Party: SKP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Age: 47

Total assets: Rs 13.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 80000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 60000

Immovable assets:Rs 13 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bhimappa Gundappa Gadad

Party: IND

Profession: Social Service and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 64

Total assets: Rs 74 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 11.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 33 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 41 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Basavanth Irappa Vader

Party: BSP

Profession: Social Service, Lawyer and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 58

Total assets: Rs 32.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 31 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Basappa Shivappa Naganur

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 30.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 6 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 28.2 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Balachandra Laxmanrao Jarkiholi

Party: BJP

Profession: Agriculture & Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 56

Total assets: Rs 35.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 17.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.6 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 31.1 crore

Self income: Rs 39.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 39.6 lakh

Candidate name: Ashok Pandappa Hanaji

Party: IND

Profession: Social service and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 42

Total assets: Rs 16.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 59000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 15 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Arvind Mahadevarao Dalwai

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 62

Total assets: Rs 6.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 4.8 crore

Self income: Rs 2.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 2.6 lakh.