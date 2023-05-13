Constituency No.194 Arsikere (Arasikere) (ಅರಸೀಕೆರೆ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Southern Karnataka region (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Hassan (ಹಾಸನ) district of Karnataka. Arsikere is part of Hassan (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Arasikere) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Arsikere election result and you can click here for compact election results of Arsikere and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 194. Arsikere Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Advertisement

Arsikere Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.07% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 3.12%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 76.07%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,04,911 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,03,297 were male and 1,01,607 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Arsikere in 2023 is 984 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,04,911 eligible electors, of which 1,04,977 were male, 1,03,405 female and 7 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,97,438 eligible electors, of which 99,021 were male, 98,402 female and 15 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,78,536 eligible electors, of which 89,847 were male, 88,689 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Arsikere in 2018 was 148. In 2013, there were 173 service voters registered in the constituency and 124 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, K M Shivalinge Gowda of JDS won in this seat defeating G.B.Shashidhara of INC by a margin of 43,689 which was 25.26% of the total votes cast for the seat. JDS had a vote share of 54.34% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, K M Shivalinge Gowda of JDS emerged victorious in this seat beating B.Shivaramu of INC by a margin of 29,631 votes which was 18.65% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 48.2% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2008 elections, K M Shivalingegowda of JDS won this seat beating G. V. Siddappa of INC by a margin of 34,226 votes which was 24.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 53.12% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDS got the most number of votes in the 194. Arsikere Assembly segment of the 16. Hassan Lok Sabha constituency. Prajwal Revanna of JD(S) won the Hassan Parliament seat defeating Manju A of BJP.

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, JDS got the most votes in this Assembly segment and JD(S) won the Hassan Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, JDS got the most votes in this Assembly segment and JD(S) won the HassanLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 6 in 2009.

Advertisement

Contesting candidates in Arsikere:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Arsikere are: Umesh B M (KRS); Naveena S K (UPP); N R Santhosh (JDS); K M Shivalingegowda (INC); Holeyappa G (LS); G V Basavaraja (BJP); D Kishor Kumar (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 84.97%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 83.01%, while it was 80.5% in 2013 and 78.09% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 1.95999999999999% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Arsikere went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Arsikere constituency:

Assembly constituency No.194. Arsikere comprises of the following areas of Hassan district of Karnataka:

A total of 7 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Arsikere constituency, which are: Kadur, Chiknayakanhalli, Tiptur, Shravanabelagola, Holenarasipur, Hassan, Belur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Arsikere:

The geographic coordinates of Arsikere is: 13°19’10.6"N 76°16’44.4"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Arsikere

List of candidates contesting from Arsikere Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Umesh B MParty: KRSProfession: AgriculturistNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 51Total assets: Rs 9.5 lakhLiabilities: Rs 13.2 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 9.5 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Naveena S KParty: UPPProfession: Small BUsinessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 35Total assets: Rs 2.1 lakhLiabilities: Rs 50000Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 2.1 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: N R SanthoshParty: JDSProfession: BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 1Education: GraduateAge: 34Total assets: Rs 3.4 croreLiabilities: Rs 24.4 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 66.1 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 2.7 croreSelf income: Rs 13.8 lakhTotal income: Rs 21.7 lakh

Candidate name: K M ShivalingegowdaParty: INCProfession: Social Service , Agriculture, MLANumber of criminal cases: 0Education: GraduateAge: 65Total assets: Rs 9.4 croreLiabilities: Rs 7.4 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 6.5 croreImmovable assets:Rs 2.9 croreSelf income: Rs 6.4 lakhTotal income: Rs 1.3 crore

Candidate name: Holeyappa GParty: LSProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: OthersAge: 46Total assets: Rs 42.4 lakhLiabilities: Rs 3 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 2.4 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 40 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: G V BasavarajaParty: BJPProfession: Agriculture, BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 55Total assets: Rs 3 croreLiabilities: Rs 17.3 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 86.2 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 2.1 croreSelf income: Rs 4.8 lakhTotal income: Rs 4.8 lakh

Candidate name: D Kishor KumarParty: INDProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 49Total assets: Rs 43.6 lakhLiabilities: Rs 20.8 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 22.6 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 21 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0.