As Karnataka Elections Approach, Migrant Workers Start Returning To Vijayapura Village

With elections in Karnataka on May 10, political parties are hell-bent on conducting campaigns, urging the electorate to vote for them. Over the past few weeks, new developments have come to the front. Political leaders are leaving no stone unturned to win the hearts of voters. Now, as per the latest development in the state, migrant workers are arriving in poll-bound Karnataka to cast their votes. The city of Vijaypura has witnessed a sudden surge in the arrival of migrant workers. From locked doors and empty streets, the city of Vijaypura has now, once again become a bustling hub.

Residents of Vijaypura’s Tanda left their hometown for work and settled temporarily in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Goa, and Bangalore. This rendered an empty Tanda village, where most of the workers moved out of their homes to earn more money. But, as the voting dates are fast approaching, the Vijayapur district administration has been calling the workers to return to Vijayapura for the elections.

The migrant workers are made aware of the voting processes, while a certain section of the sweeping community is conducting campaigns, and creating awareness through making speeches, and executing street plays to bring the migrant community together. The sweeping community is urging the residents of Tanda to take part in the election process.

Some tactics used by the district to make the migrant voters aware of the elections include creating beautiful rangolis, drama shows, music, and song programs, as well as jathas or rallies. There is no denying the fact that the efforts by the sweep team are indeed exemplary.

People from Nidagundi Tanda, Koodagi Tanda, Bhootana Tanda, Seetimani Tanda, and Hullura Tanda are coming back to their original place of stay. They are reported to return to their place of work, once the elections get over. As per reports, the voting rate in every election is 70 percent. But, efforts are being made by the district administration to reach 100 percent voting in the 2023 Karnataka Elections.

Additionally, according to a report by The New Indian Express, political leaders are visiting the villages of tribals and migrant voters to woo them.120 tribal hamlets at Heggadadevanakote, Saragur, and some areas of Nanjangud taluks are being visited by leaders of the BJP, Congress, JDS, and some independent candidates to gather information. Here, they have begun distributing booklets and ‘guarantee’ cards to voters.

