Constituency No.3 Athani (Athni) (ಅಥಣಿ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai Karnataka region (Kittur Karnataka) (ಕಿತ್ತೂರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Belgaum (ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ) district of Karnataka. Athani is part of Chikkodi (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Athni) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Athani election result and you can click here for compact election results of Athani and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 3. Athani Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Athani Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.37% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 2.23%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.48%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,10,031 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,08,709 were male and 1,01,312 female and 10 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Athani in 2023 is 932 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,10,031 eligible electors, of which 1,11,195 were male, 1,03,493 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,86,167 eligible electors, of which 97,616 were male, 88,551 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,69,256 eligible electors, of which 87,605 were male, 81,651 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Athani in 2018 was 753. In 2013, there were 836 service voters registered in the constituency and 610 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Mahesh Iranagouda Kumathalli of INC won in this seat defeating Laxman Sangappa Savadi of INC by a margin of 2,331 which was 1.37% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 48.13% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Laxman Sangappa Savadi of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Mahesh Iranagouda Kumathalli of INC by a margin of 23,771 votes which was 16.25% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 50.79% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Laxman Sangappa Savadi of BJP won this seat beating Kirana Kumar Tatyagouda Patil of INC by a margin of 21,668 votes which was 17.5% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 45.91% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 3. Athani Assembly segment of the 1. Chikkodi Lok Sabha constituency. Annasaheb Shankar Jolle of BJP won the Chikkodi Parliament seat defeating Prakash Babanna Hukkeri of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Chikkodi Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the ChikkodiLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 7 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Athani:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Athani are: Shashikant Padasalagi (JDS); Sanjeev Harishchandra Kamble (AMKP); Sampathkumar Shetti (AAP); Sagar Kumbar (KRS); Ravi Shivappa Padasalagi (IND); Rajesh Babu Shinge (IND); Paigambar Gudusab Kottalagi (IND); Mahesh Iranagouda Kumathalli (BJP); Laxman Sangappa Savadi (INC); Jyotiba Bavusab Jadhav (IND); Davari Raju Parashuram (IND); Bharatesh Bhujabali Kudari (UPP); Basavaraj Bhimappa Bisanakoppa (KRJPP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 80.23%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 79.55%, while it was 78.69% in 2013 and 73.18% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 0.680000000000007% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Athani went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Athani constituency:

Assembly constituency No.3. Athani comprises of the following areas of Belgaum district of Karnataka:

A total of 5 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Athani constituency, which are: Kagwad, Babaleshwar, Jamkhandi, Terdal, Kudachi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Sangli District of Maharashtra.

Map location of Athani:

The geographic coordinates of Athani is: 16°42’51.1"N 75°09’50.0"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Athani

List of candidates contesting from Athani Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Shashikant Padasalagi

Party: JDS

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 59

Total assets: Rs 20.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 50000

Immovable assets:Rs 20.4 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sanjeev Harishchandra Kamble

Party: AMKP

Profession: Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 36

Total assets: Rs 2.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sampathkumar Shetti

Party: AAP

Profession: Advocate ,Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 37

Total assets: Rs 6.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 54.6 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 49.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 6.3 crore

Self income: Rs 8.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 8.9 lakh

Candidate name: Sagar Kumbar

Party: KRS

Profession: Photographer

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Others

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 7.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 3.3 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ravi Shivappa Padasalagi

Party: IND

Profession: Software Engineer

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 3.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.5 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 21.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 3.6 crore

Self income: Rs 3.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.8 lakh

Candidate name: Rajesh Babu Shinge

Party: IND

Profession: Sheti

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 35

Total assets: Rs 88.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 30000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 8.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 80 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Paigambar Gudusab Kottalagi

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 36

Total assets: Rs 7.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 70000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 4 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mahesh Iranagouda Kumathalli

Party: BJP

Profession: Self-Dealing

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 61

Total assets: Rs 9.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 40000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 7.6 crore

Self income: Rs 30 lakh

Total income: Rs 36.1 lakh

Candidate name: Laxman Sangappa Savadi

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculture and Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 64

Total assets: Rs 37.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 7.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 29.9 crore

Self income: Rs 81 lakh

Total income: Rs 85.9 lakh

Candidate name: Jyotiba Bavusab Jadhav

Party: IND

Profession: Press Industry

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 33

Total assets: Rs 11.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 10 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Davari Raju Parashuram

Party: IND

Profession: Priest ( Sanchari Managara )

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 49

Total assets: Rs 33.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 18.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 15 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bharatesh Bhujabali Kudari

Party: UPP

Profession: Kuli

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 35

Total assets: Rs 8.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2.2 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Basavaraj Bhimappa Bisanakoppa

Party: KRJPP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 10 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 50 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.3 crore

Self income: Rs 7.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 7.3 lakh.