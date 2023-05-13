Constituency No.29 Babaleshwar (ಬಬಲೇಶ್ವರ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai Karnataka region (Kittur Karnataka) (ಕಿತ್ತೂರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Bijapur (ವಿಜಯಪುರ) district of Karnataka. Babaleshwar is part of Bijapur (Scheduled Caste) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Babaleshwar election result and you can click here for compact election results of Babaleshwar and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 29. Babaleshwar Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Babaleshwar Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.46% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.37%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.15%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,09,117 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,06,470 were male and 1,02,636 female and 11 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Babaleshwar in 2023 is 964 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,09,117 eligible electors, of which 1,07,819 were male, 1,03,950 female and 10 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,84,091 eligible electors, of which 94,574 were male, 89,509 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,62,357 eligible electors, of which 82,539 were male, 79,818 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Babaleshwar in 2018 was 214. In 2013, there were 170 service voters registered in the constituency and 328 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Mallanagoud Basanagoud Patil of INC won in this seat defeating Vijayakumar Sidramgouda Patil of JDS by a margin of 29,715 which was 17.31% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 57.29% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, M B Patil of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Patil Vijugouda of JDS by a margin of 4,355 votes which was 3.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.19% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, M B Patil of INC won this seat beating Vijugouda Patil of JDS by a margin of 16,639 votes which was 15.25% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 50.9% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 29. Babaleshwar Assembly segment of the 4. Bijapur Lok Sabha constituency. Jigajinagi Ramesh Chandappa of BJP won the Bijapur Parliament seat defeating Dr. Sunita Devanand Chavan of JDS.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bijapur Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the BijapurLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 7 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Babaleshwar:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Babaleshwar are: Vijayakumar (Vijayagouda) Patil (BJP); Talewad Patil (IND); Sunil Rathod (KRS); S M Ganji (Uppar) (UPP); Ravichandra Tammanna Dombali (RSPS); Motiram Darmu Chavan (IND); Mehaboob Malabodi (BSP); Manjula Kishan Chavan (IND); M B Patil (INC); Jyotiba Salunke (IND); Ganganalli Kamanna Siddappa (AAP); Dundasi Abdulrahiman Mahammadhanif (IND); Bhirappa Malappa Soddi (IND); Basavaraj Honawad (JDS)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 78.28%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 81.07%, while it was 73.03% in 2013 and 67.2% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -2.78999999999999% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Babaleshwar went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Babaleshwar constituency:

Assembly constituency No.29. Babaleshwar comprises of the following areas of Bijapur district of Karnataka:

A total of 6 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Babaleshwar constituency, which are: Jamkhandi, Athani, Nagthan, Bijapur City, Basavana Bagevadi, Bilgi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Babaleshwar:

The geographic coordinates of Babaleshwar is: 16°38’19.0"N 75°33’32.4"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Babaleshwar

List of candidates contesting from Babaleshwar Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Vijayakumar (Vijayagouda) Patil

Party: BJP

Profession: IOCL Retail Outlet and IMFL Retail Outlet & Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 59

Total assets: Rs 19.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 41.9 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 9.7 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 9.8 crore

Self income: Rs 28.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 62.1 lakh

Candidate name: Talewad Patil

Party: IND

Profession: Lawyer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 53

Total assets: Rs 2.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 55.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2.4 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sunil Rathod

Party: KRS

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 25

Total assets: Rs 7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.9 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2.5 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: S M Ganji (Uppar)

Party: UPP

Profession: Social worker and agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 26

Total assets: Rs 47.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 9.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 38 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ravichandra Tammanna Dombali

Party: RSPS

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 25

Total assets: Rs 5.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Motiram Darmu Chavan

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture and Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 35

Total assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 22.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 15.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.5 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mehaboob Malabodi

Party: BSP

Profession: Social Worker [News reporter]

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 50

Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 7 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 86883

Immovable assets:Rs 1.1 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Manjula Kishan Chavan

Party: IND

Profession: Coolie

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 42

Total assets: Rs 3.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 30000

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 3.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: M B Patil

Party: INC

Profession: Togetherness

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 58

Total assets: Rs 141.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 47.3 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 22.7 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 118.6 crore

Self income: Rs 1.2 crore

Total income: Rs 2.8 crore

Candidate name: Jyotiba Salunke

Party: IND

Profession: Agruculture & social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 55

Total assets: Rs 80.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 15 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 70 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ganganalli Kamanna Siddappa

Party: AAP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 4

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 8.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 43606

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 8.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dundasi Abdulrahiman Mahammadhanif

Party: IND

Profession: Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 54

Total assets: Rs 4.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 73.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 3.6 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bhirappa Malappa Soddi

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate

Age: 69

Total assets: Rs 2.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 10 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 12.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Basavaraj Honawad

Party: JDS

Profession: Business and Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 36

Total assets: Rs 7.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.3 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 49.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 6.7 crore

Self income: Rs 5.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 6.1 lakh.