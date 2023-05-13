Constituency No.23 Badami (Vatapi) (ಬಾದಾಮಿ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai Karnataka region (Kittur Karnataka) (ಕಿತ್ತೂರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Bagalkot (ಬಾಗಲಕೋಟೆ) district of Karnataka. Badami is part of Bagalkot (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Vatapi) Semi-Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Badami election result and you can click here for compact election results of Badami and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 23. Badami Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Badami Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.52% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 8.53%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.82%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,14,834 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,08,524 were male and 1,06,294 female and 16 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Badami in 2023 is 979 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,14,834 eligible electors, of which 1,09,758 were male, 1,07,947 female and 16 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,96,673 eligible electors, of which 99,844 were male, 96,818 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,81,069 eligible electors, of which 90,362 were male, 90,707 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Badami in 2018 was 0. In 2013, there were 461 service voters registered in the constituency and 334 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Siddaramaiah of INC won in this seat defeating B Sreeramulu of JDS by a margin of 1,696 which was 1.03% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 41.24% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Chimmanakatti Balappa Bhimappa of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Mahantesh Gurupadappa Mamadapur of JDS by a margin of 15,113 votes which was 10.87% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 41.31% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Mahagundappa Kallappa Pattanshetti of BJP won this seat beating Balappa Bhimappa Chimmankatti of INC by a margin of 5,107 votes which was 4.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 44.85% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 23. Badami Assembly segment of the 3. Bagalkot Lok Sabha constituency. Gaddigoudar Parvatagouda Chandanagouda of BJP won the Bagalkot Parliament seat defeating Veena Kashappanavar of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bagalkot Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the BagalkotLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 8 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Badami:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Badami are: Shanthagouda Thirthgouda Patil (BJP); Katannavar Hanamappa Manappa (IND); Jogin Shivarayappa Doddakariyappa (AAP); Hanamant B Mavinamarad (JDS); Bhimappa Fakeerappa Talawar (IND); B B Chimmanakatti (INC); Anand Laxman Waddar (KRS)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 73%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 75.33%, while it was 70.71% in 2013 and 65.82% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -2.33% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Badami went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Badami constituency:

Assembly constituency No.23. Badami comprises of the following areas of Bagalkot district of Karnataka:

A total of 7 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Badami constituency, which are: Ramdurg, Bilgi, Bagalkot, Hungund, Kushtagi, Ron, Nargund. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Badami:

The geographic coordinates of Badami is: 15°57’20.9"N 75°39’56.2"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Badami

List of candidates contesting from Badami Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Shanthagouda Thirthgouda Patil

Party: BJP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 52

Total assets: Rs 4.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 93.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 3.1 crore

Self income: Rs 2.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 2.9 lakh

Candidate name: Katannavar Hanamappa Manappa

Party: IND

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 7.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 6 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Jogin Shivarayappa Doddakariyappa

Party: AAP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 64

Total assets: Rs 57.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 17.3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 56.7 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Hanamant B Mavinamarad

Party: JDS

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 14.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.7 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 14.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bhimappa Fakeerappa Talawar

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 65

Total assets: Rs 3.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 37 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 15 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2.9 crore

Self income: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: B B Chimmanakatti

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 39

Total assets: Rs 5.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.7 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 3.7 crore

Self income: Rs 21.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 26.3 lakh

Candidate name: Anand Laxman Waddar

Party: KRS

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 28

Total assets: Rs 5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.