Constituency No.24 Bagalkot (Bagalakote) (ಬಾಗಲಕೋಟೆ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai Karnataka region (Kittur Karnataka) (ಕಿತ್ತೂರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Bagalkot (ಬಾಗಲಕೋಟೆ) district of Karnataka. Bagalkot is part of Bagalkot (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Bagalakote) Semi-Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bagalkot election result and you can click here for compact election results of Bagalkot and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 24. Bagalkot Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Bagalkot Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.9% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 4.86%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.82%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,26,012 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,13,131 were male and 1,12,866 female and 15 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bagalkot in 2023 is 998 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,26,012 eligible electors, of which 1,15,448 were male, 1,15,453 female and 17 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,01,390 eligible electors, of which 1,02,193 were male, 99,182 female and 15 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,77,202 eligible electors, of which 89,408 were male, 87,794 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bagalkot in 2018 was 93. In 2013, there were 327 service voters registered in the constituency and 403 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Veerabhadrayya (Veeranna) Charantimath of BJP won in this seat defeating Meti Hullappa Yamanappa of BJP by a margin of 15,934 which was 9.87% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 53.03% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Meti Hullappa Yamanappa of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Charantimath Veeranna Chandrashekharayya of BJP by a margin of 2,900 votes which was 2.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 48.74% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Charantimath Viranna Chandrashekharayya of BJP won this seat beating Meti Hullappa Yamanappa of INC by a margin of 9,246 votes which was 8.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 42.02% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 24. Bagalkot Assembly segment of the 3. Bagalkot Lok Sabha constituency. Gaddigoudar Parvatagouda Chandanagouda of BJP won the Bagalkot Parliament seat defeating Veena Kashappanavar of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bagalkot Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the BagalkotLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 8 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Bagalkot:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Bagalkot are: Veerabhadrayya (Veeranna) Charantimath (BJP); Ramesh R Badnur (AAP); R D Babu (KRS); Prashant Sharanappa Rao (IND); Prakash Saranayak (KJP); Nagaraj S Kallakuttagar (IND); Muttappa Mudakappa Hirekumbi (RBP); Meti Hullappa Yamanappa (INC); M S Hiremath (IND); Devaraj H Patil (JDS); Charantimath Mallikarjun Chandrashekharayya (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 69.18%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 70.01%, while it was 69.55% in 2013 and 62.42% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -0.829999999999998% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Bagalkot went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Bagalkot constituency:

Assembly constituency No.24. Bagalkot comprises of the following areas of Bagalkot district of Karnataka:

A total of 5 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Bagalkot constituency, which are: Bilgi, Basavana Bagevadi, Muddebihal, Hungund, Badami. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Bagalkot:

The geographic coordinates of Bagalkot is: 16°11’36.2"N 75°50’37.7"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Bagalkot

List of candidates contesting from Bagalkot Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Veerabhadrayya (Veeranna) Charantimath

Party: BJP

Profession: Business-Proprietor M/S. C.V. Charantimath APMC Yard Bagalkot, Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 59

Total assets: Rs 20.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 66.6 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.6 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 16.3 crore

Self income: Rs 12.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 15 lakh

Candidate name: Ramesh R Badnur

Party: AAP

Profession: Self Employee and Lawyer

Number of criminal cases: 8

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 50000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 50.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 71.8 lakh

Self income: Rs 6.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 6.5 lakh

Candidate name: R D Babu

Party: KRS

Profession: Actor

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 49

Total assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 63.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 34.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.4 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 13.6 lakh

Candidate name: Prashant Sharanappa Rao

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 91.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 45 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 11.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 80 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Prakash Saranayak

Party: KJP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 11.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 10 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Nagaraj S Kallakuttagar

Party: IND

Profession: Unemployed

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 20500

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 20500

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Muttappa Mudakappa Hirekumbi

Party: RBP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Age: 50

Total assets: Rs 2.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 10 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2.5 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Meti Hullappa Yamanappa

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 77

Total assets: Rs 3.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.9 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 2.4 crore

Self income: Rs 21.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 21.7 lakh

Candidate name: M S Hiremath

Party: IND

Profession: Devotees

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 23 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 22 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Devaraj H Patil

Party: JDS

Profession: Professional & Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 52

Total assets: Rs 27.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 8.6 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10.6 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 17.3 crore

Self income: Rs 2.1 crore

Total income: Rs 3 crore

Candidate name: Charantimath Mallikarjun Chandrashekharayya

Party: IND

Profession: Businessman and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 51

Total assets: Rs 13.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 80.6 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 3.7 crore

Self income: Rs 1 crore

Total income: Rs 1.1 crore.