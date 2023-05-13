Constituency No.140 Bagepalli (ಬಾಗೇಪಲ್ಲಿ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Southern Karnataka region (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Chikkaballapur (ಚಿಕ್ಕಬಳ್ಳಾಪುರ) district of Karnataka. Bagepalli is part of Chikkballapur (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bagepalli election result and you can click here for compact election results of Bagepalli and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 140. Bagepalli Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Bagepalli Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.23% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 16.04%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.76%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,94,781 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 97,101 were male and 97,656 female and 24 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bagepalli in 2023 is 1006 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,94,781 eligible electors, of which 98,586 were male, 99,372 female and 24 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,75,924 eligible electors, of which 88,598 were male, 87,319 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,58,459 eligible electors, of which 79,505 were male, 78,954 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bagepalli in 2018 was 17. In 2013, there were 43 service voters registered in the constituency and 38 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, S N Subbareddy(Chinnakayalapalli) of INC won in this seat defeating G.V. Sreeramareddy of CPM by a margin of 14,013 which was 8.52% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 39.94% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, S N Subbareddy(Chinnakayalapalli) of IND emerged victorious in this seat beating Sriramareddy G.V of CPM by a margin of 30,755 votes which was 20.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 44.01% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Sampangi N of INC won this seat beating Sreerama Redyy G V of CPM by a margin of 938 votes which was 0.75% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 25.86% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 140. Bagepalli Assembly segment of the 27. Chikkballapur Lok Sabha constituency. B.N.Bache Gowda of BJP won the Chikkballapur Parliament seat defeating M.Veerappa Moily of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, JDS got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Chikkballapur Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the ChikkballapurLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 27 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 11 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Bagepalli:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Bagepalli are: T Muniswami (Sai) (BSP); Shreerama G V (IND); S N Subbareddy (Chinnakayalapalli) (INC); S N Govindareddy (IND); Rajesh D V (Upendraraju) (UPP); Narendra A N (IND); Mithun Reddy (IND); K Lakshminarasimha Char (Mittemari) (IND); Harisha M (IND); Dr Madhu Seethappa (AAP); Dr A Anil Kumar (CPIM); C Thippanna (KRS); C Muniraju (BJP); C Krishna Reddy (KRJPP); Aruna D (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 85.38%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 83.11%, while it was 85.55% in 2013 and 78.8% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 2.27% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Bagepalli went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Bagepalli constituency:

Assembly constituency No.140. Bagepalli comprises of the following areas of Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka:

A total of 3 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Bagepalli constituency, which are: Sidlaghatta, Chikkaballapur, Gauribidanur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Annamayya & Sri Sathya Sai Districts of Andhra Pradesh.

Map location of Bagepalli:

The geographic coordinates of Bagepalli is: 13°47’08.9"N 77°52’58.8"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Bagepalli

List of candidates contesting from Bagepalli Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: T Muniswami (Sai)

Party: BSP

Profession: Artist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 41

Total assets: Rs 27 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 25 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shreerama G V

Party: IND

Profession: Own Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 27

Total assets: Rs 1.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: S N Subbareddy (Chinnakayalapalli)

Party: INC

Profession: Business & Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 56

Total assets: Rs 313.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 70.1 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 127.1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 186.5 crore

Self income: Rs 2.1 crore

Total income: Rs 2.3 crore

Candidate name: S N Govindareddy

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 62

Total assets: Rs 2.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 80 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2.6 crore

Self income: Rs 2.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 7.3 lakh

Candidate name: Rajesh D V (Upendraraju)

Party: UPP

Profession: Agriculture and social service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 34

Total assets: Rs 2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Narendra A N

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 36

Total assets: Rs 80000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 80000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mithun Reddy

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 34

Total assets: Rs 54.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3.3 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 52.9 crore

Self income: Rs 12.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 24.4 lakh

Candidate name: K Lakshminarasimha Char (Mittemari)

Party: IND

Profession: Priest

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 42

Total assets: Rs 5.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Harisha M

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture, Electronic Mechanic

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 32

Total assets: Rs 43.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 15.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 30.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 13 lakh

Self income: Rs 3.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.6 lakh

Candidate name: Dr Madhu Seethappa

Party: AAP

Profession: Retired Eye specialist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 57

Total assets: Rs 17.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 10 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 38.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 17 crore

Self income: Rs 44.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 44.3 lakh

Candidate name: Dr A Anil Kumar

Party: CPIM

Profession: Doctor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 4.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3.1 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 44.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 3.6 crore

Self income: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 10 lakh

Candidate name: C Thippanna

Party: KRS

Profession: Civil Contractor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 44

Total assets: Rs 6.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 31 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 10 lakh

Total income: Rs 10 lakh

Candidate name: C Muniraju

Party: BJP

Profession: Business & Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 44

Total assets: Rs 45.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 13.7 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 11.5 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 33.9 crore

Self income: Rs 1.1 crore

Total income: Rs 1.1 crore

Candidate name: C Krishna Reddy

Party: KRJPP

Profession: Agriculture & Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 73

Total assets: Rs 112.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 5.7 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 110.7 crore

Self income: Rs 27.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 31.9 lakh

Candidate name: Aruna D

Party: IND

Profession: Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 4.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 4.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.