Constituency No.16 Bailhongal (Bailahongal) (ಬೈಲಹೊಂಗಲ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai Karnataka region (Kittur Karnataka) (ಕಿತ್ತೂರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Belgaum (ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ) district of Karnataka. Bailhongal is part of Belgaum (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Bailahongal) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bailhongal election result and you can click here for compact election results of Bailhongal and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 16. Bailhongal Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Bailhongal Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.84% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 7.83%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.48%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,82,491 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 92,484 were male and 90,004 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bailhongal in 2023 is 973 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,82,491 eligible electors, of which 93,563 were male, 91,248 female and 4 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,63,273 eligible electors, of which 83,859 were male, 79,411 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,46,129 eligible electors, of which 74,739 were male, 71,390 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bailhongal in 2018 was 699. In 2013, there were 795 service voters registered in the constituency and 599 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Koujalagi Mahantesh Shivanand of INC won in this seat defeating Jagdish. Channappa Metgud of BJP by a margin of 5,122 which was 3.54% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 32.49% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Dr Vishwanath Iranagouda Patil of KJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Jagadish C. Metgud of BJP by a margin of 3,621 votes which was 2.86% of the total votes polled in the constituency. KJP had a vote share of 32.11% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Metgud Virupaxi (Jagadish) Channappa of BJP won this seat beating Koujalagi Mahantesh Shivanand of INC by a margin of 9,240 votes which was 8.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 46.85% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 16. Bailhongal Assembly segment of the 2. Belgaum Lok Sabha constituency. Angadi Suresh Channabasappa of BJP won the Belgaum Parliament seat defeating Dr.Sadhunavar of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Belgaum Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the BelgaumLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 9 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Bailhongal:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Bailhongal are: Shankar Bharamappa Madalagi (JDS); Rudrappa Malagi (UPP); Prashant Rudrappa Jakkappanavar (KRJPP); Koujalagi Mahantesh Shivanand (INC); Jagdish Channappa Metgud (BJP); Irfan Bagewadi (KRS); Dr Vishwanath I Patil (IND); Dayanand Gurputryya Chikkamath (IMP); Basanagouda M Chikkanagoudar (AAP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 76.16%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 78.38%, while it was 77.73% in 2013 and 71.77% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -2.22% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Bailhongal went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Bailhongal constituency:

Assembly constituency No.16. Bailhongal comprises of the following areas of Belgaum district of Karnataka:

A total of 4 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Bailhongal constituency, which are: Kittur, Gokak, Saundatti Yellamma, Dharwad. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Bailhongal:

The geographic coordinates of Bailhongal is: 15°47’38.4"N 74°55’55.6"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Bailhongal

List of candidates contesting from Bailhongal Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Shankar Bharamappa MadalagiParty: JDSProfession: Agriculture and LIC AgencyNumber of criminal cases: 2Education: 12th PassAge: 51Total assets: Rs 4.1 croreLiabilities: Rs 20.1 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 1.7 croreImmovable assets:Rs 2.5 croreSelf income: Rs 4.5 lakhTotal income: Rs 4.5 lakh

Candidate name: Rudrappa MalagiParty: UPPProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 37Total assets: Rs 3.2 croreLiabilities: Rs 17.6 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 23.7 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 3 croreSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Prashant Rudrappa JakkappanavarParty: KRJPPProfession: Agriculture and BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 32Total assets: Rs 1.7 croreLiabilities: Rs 1.4 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 63.1 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 1.1 croreSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Koujalagi Mahantesh ShivanandParty: INCProfession: Advocate and AgriculturistNumber of criminal cases: 1Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 52Total assets: Rs 15.4 croreLiabilities: Rs 72.3 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 11.7 croreImmovable assets:Rs 3.7 croreSelf income: Rs 22 lakhTotal income: Rs 28.8 lakh

Candidate name: Jagdish Channappa MetgudParty: BJPProfession: Social Service & BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: GraduateAge: 63Total assets: Rs 2.2 croreLiabilities: Rs 43 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 85.1 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 1.4 croreSelf income: Rs 18.7 lakhTotal income: Rs 20.3 lakh

Candidate name: Irfan BagewadiParty: KRSProfession: BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: OthersAge: 35Total assets: Rs 11.3 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 11.3 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dr Vishwanath I PatilParty: INDProfession: Agriculture, Business and Public ServantNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 59Total assets: Rs 8.3 croreLiabilities: Rs 2.8 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 2.8 croreImmovable assets:Rs 5.5 croreSelf income: Rs 24.3 lakhTotal income: Rs 28.1 lakh

Candidate name: Dayanand Gurputryya ChikkamathParty: IMPProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: GraduateAge: 58Total assets: Rs 8 croreLiabilities: Rs 7 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 500Immovable assets:Rs 8 croreSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Basanagouda M ChikkanagoudarParty: AAPProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 1Education: 12th PassAge: 61Total assets: Rs 3 croreLiabilities: Rs 33 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 85.7 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 2.1 croreSelf income: Rs 50000Total income: Rs 50000.