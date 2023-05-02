Trends :SRH vs KKRManipur ViolenceKarnataka ElectionsShahid Kapoor
'Ban' on Bajrang Dal Part of Cong's Karnataka Poll Promises, BJP Says It 'Looks Like PFI Manifesto'

'Ban' on Bajrang Dal Part of Cong's Karnataka Poll Promises, BJP Says It 'Looks Like PFI Manifesto'

In its poll manifesto, some of the top promises made by Congress are allowances for unemployed youths, free travel for women, and pensions under the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for government

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 12:51 IST

Bengaluru, India

Himanta Biswa Sarma takes a jibe at Congress over their poll manifesto for Karnataka elections. (Photo: Twitter/@himantabiswa)
Himanta Biswa Sarma takes a jibe at Congress over their poll manifesto for Karnataka elections. (Photo: Twitter/@himantabiswa)

After the Congress released its poll manifesto for Karnataka elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party condemned one of the promises, which included banning Bajrang Dal, and said it looked like a list of poll planks issued by Popular Front of India (PFI).

The Congress manifesto, however, has also proposed a ban on the already-banned outfit PFI.

Taking a dig at Congress, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said: “PFI is already banned. Siddaramaiah government withdrew cases of PFI. So, they are saying that to appease Muslims, they will ban Bajrang Dal. Congress is saying that PFI can’t say that we will take revenge. Congress’ manifesto looks like the manifesto of PFI and fundamentalist Muslim organizations."

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje also lashed out at the Congress for the “Ban on Bajrang Dal" promise in manifesto. Karandlaje said: “I had earlier said that Siddaramaiah is the chief of Muslims, today this statement has turned out to be true. Reeling under pressure from Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, Congress is weighing PFI and Bajrang dal on the same scale, we won’t tolerate it."

“We won’t let Karnataka turn into another Mallapuram, conversion takes place in that place, Hindus have no place to live there, anti-national activities take place there, we won’t let that situation arise in Karnataka. We have understood what they are planning to do if they come to power. Even I am part of Bajrang Dal, arrest me. BJP will stand with Bajrang Dal," added the minister.

In its poll manifesto, some of the top promises made by Congress are allowances for unemployed youths, free travel for women, and pensions under the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for government.

Congress also promised to ban outfits like Bajrang Dal and repeal all ‘unjust, anti-people laws’ passed by the BJP government within one year, if elected to power.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) president and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjuna Kharge, AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar, Assembly Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, Legislative Council opposition leader BK Hariprasad and manifesto committee chairman G. Parameshwar, among others were part of the manifesto launch at Shangharila Hotel in Bangalore.

first published: May 02, 2023, 12:02 IST
last updated: May 02, 2023, 12:51 IST
