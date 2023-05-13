Constituency No.205 Bantval (Bantwal) (ಬಂಟ್ವಾಳ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Coastal Karnataka region (ಕರಾವಳಿ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Dakshina Kannada (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕನ್ನಡ) district of Karnataka. Bantval is part of Dakshina Kannada (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Bantwal) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bantval election result and you can click here for compact election results of Bantval and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 205. Bantval Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Bantval Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.12% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 3.51%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.57%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,16,057 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,07,262 were male and 1,08,789 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bantval in 2023 is 1014 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,16,057 eligible electors, of which 1,09,567 were male, 1,12,192 female and 6 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,97,060 eligible electors, of which 98,737 were male, 98,323 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,72,836 eligible electors, of which 86,795 were male, 86,041 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bantval in 2018 was 30. In 2013, there were 94 service voters registered in the constituency and 71 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Rajesh Naik U of BJP won in this seat defeating B Ramanatha Rai of BJP by a margin of 15,971 which was 8.75% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 53.57% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, B Ramanatha Rai of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Rajesh Naik Ulipady of BJP by a margin of 17,850 votes which was 11.43% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 52.29% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, B Ramanatha Rai of INC won this seat beating Nagaraj Shetty B of BJP by a margin of 1,251 votes which was 0.93% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 45.52% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 205. Bantval Assembly segment of the 17. Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency. Nalin Kumar Kateel of BJP won the Dakshina Kannada Parliament seat defeating Mithun M Rai of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Dakshina Kannada Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Dakshina KannadaLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 6 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Bantval:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Bantval are: Rajesh Naik U (BJP); Purushothama Gowda Kolpe (AAP); Prakash Gomes (JDS); Ilyas Mohammed Thumbe (SDPI); B Ramanath Rai (INC)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 80.17%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 82.4%, while it was 79.32% in 2013 and 78.26% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -2.23% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Bantval went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Bantval constituency:

Assembly constituency No.205. Bantval comprises of the following areas of Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka:

A total of 5 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Bantval constituency, which are: Mangalore, Mangalore City North, Moodabidri, Belthangady, Puttur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Kasaragod District of Kerala.

Map location of Bantval:

The geographic coordinates of Bantval is: 12°51’58.7"N 75°04’34.7"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Bantval

List of candidates contesting from Bantval Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Rajesh Naik U

Party: BJP

Profession: Agriculture and Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 64

Total assets: Rs 32.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 5.3 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.6 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 27.8 crore

Self income: Rs 79 lakh

Total income: Rs 1.2 crore

Candidate name: Purushothama Gowda Kolpe

Party: AAP

Profession: Business-Shanmuka Maruthi Works

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 27.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 27.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Prakash Gomes

Party: JDS

Profession: Interior Decorator

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 60

Total assets: Rs 1.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 13 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 44.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.3 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 36864

Candidate name: Ilyas Mohammed Thumbe

Party: SDPI

Profession: National Gen Sec. of SDPI

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 60

Total assets: Rs 58 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3.9 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 52 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: B Ramanath Rai

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate

Age: 71

Total assets: Rs 9.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.6 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.6 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 7.1 crore

Self income: Rs 22.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 36.3 lakh.