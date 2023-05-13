Constituency No.47 Basavakalyan (ಬಸವಕಲ್ಯಾಣ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Hyderabad Karnataka region (Kalyana Karnataka) (ಕಲ್ಯಾಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Bidar (ಬೀದರ್) district of Karnataka. Basavakalyan is part of Bidar (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Basavakalyan election result and you can click here for compact election results of Basavakalyan and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 47. Basavakalyan Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Basavakalyan Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.98% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 15.34%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.51%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,21,073 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,16,826 were male and 1,04,232 female and 15 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Basavakalyan in 2023 is 892 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,21,073 eligible electors, of which 1,18,402 were male, 1,05,901 female and 15 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,98,011 eligible electors, of which 1,04,552 were male, 93,455 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,90,131 eligible electors, of which 98,104 were male, 92,027 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Basavakalyan in 2018 was 1. In 2013, there were 166 service voters registered in the constituency and 166 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, B Narayanrao of INC won in this seat defeating Mallikarjun Son Of Sidramappa Khuba of INC by a margin of 17,272 which was 11.89% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 42.27% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Mallikarjun Sidramappa Khuba of JDS emerged victorious in this seat beating B. Narayanrao of INC by a margin of 15,893 votes which was 12.6% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 29.72% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Basavaraj Patil Attur of BJP won this seat beating M G Muley of INC by a margin of 7,938 votes which was 7.42% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 36.49% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 47. Basavakalyan Assembly segment of the 7. Bidar Lok Sabha constituency. Bhagwanth Khuba of BJP won the Bidar Parliament seat defeating Eshwar B. Khandre of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bidar Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the BidarLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 17 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 9 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Basavakalyan:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Basavakalyan are: Vijay Singh (INC); Veerareddy Basareddy Patil (IND); Taterao Apparao Patil (IND); Shweeta Aarti (RPIA); Shivaji Sirgapur (UPP); Sharanu Salagar (BJP); Sanjukumar Wadekar (JDS); Rajeshwari Vardhan (RPI); Dnyaneshwar Singare (BSP); Dipak Malgar (AAP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 70.69%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 64.85%, while it was 63.78% in 2013 and 56.31% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 5.84% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Basavakalyan went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Basavakalyan constituency:

Assembly constituency No.47. Basavakalyan comprises of the following areas of Bidar district of Karnataka:

A total of 4 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Basavakalyan constituency, which are: Aland, Bhalki, Humnabad, Gulbarga Rural. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Osmanabad & Latur Districts of Maharashtra.

Map location of Basavakalyan:

The geographic coordinates of Basavakalyan is: 17°50’16.4"N 76°53’35.2"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Basavakalyan

List of candidates contesting from Basavakalyan Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Vijay Singh

Party: INC

Profession: Social Worker & Business

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: Graduate

Age: 51

Total assets: Rs 96.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 53.1 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 65.6 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 31.1 crore

Self income: Rs 11.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 94.5 lakh

Candidate name: Veerareddy Basareddy Patil

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 71

Total assets: Rs 5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Taterao Apparao Patil

Party: IND

Profession: Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 61

Total assets: Rs 11.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 11.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shweeta Aarti

Party: RPIA

Profession: Social service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 37

Total assets: Rs 21.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5 lakh

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 21.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shivaji Sirgapur

Party: UPP

Profession: Courier Business and Youtube

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 28

Total assets: Rs 7.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 7.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 4.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.4 lakh

Candidate name: Sharanu Salagar

Party: BJP

Profession: Social Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 47

Total assets: Rs 4.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 46.1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.7 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 3 crore

Self income: Rs 13.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 18.5 lakh

Candidate name: Sanjukumar Wadekar

Party: JDS

Profession: Retired Servant, Business and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 53

Total assets: Rs 41.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 40 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 30.6 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 11 crore

Self income: Rs 8 lakh

Total income: Rs 12.9 lakh

Candidate name: Rajeshwari Vardhan

Party: RPI

Profession: Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dnyaneshwar Singare

Party: BSP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 37

Total assets: Rs 10 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dipak Malgar

Party: AAP

Profession: Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 39

Total assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 18 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 39.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 82 lakh

Self income: Rs 2.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 12.1 lakh.