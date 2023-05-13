Constituency No.28 Basavana Bagevadi (Basavana Bagewadi) (ಬಸವನ ಬಾಗೇವಾಡಿ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai Karnataka region (Kittur Karnataka) (ಕಿತ್ತೂರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Bijapur (ವಿಜಯಪುರ) district of Karnataka. Basavana Bagevadi is part of Bijapur (Scheduled Caste) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Basavana Bagewadi) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Basavana Bagevadi election result and you can click here for compact election results of Basavana Bagevadi and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 28. Basavana Bagevadi Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Basavana Bagevadi Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.21% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.54%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.15%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,96,571 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,01,526 were male and 95,027 female and 18 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Basavana Bagevadi in 2023 is 936 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,96,571 eligible electors, of which 1,03,856 were male, 97,397 female and 18 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,75,856 eligible electors, of which 92,090 were male, 83,756 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,60,950 eligible electors, of which 82,965 were male, 77,985 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Basavana Bagevadi in 2018 was 182. In 2013, there were 154 service voters registered in the constituency and 154 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Shivanand Patil of INC won in this seat defeating Somanagouda(Appugouda) B Patil(Managuli) of BJP by a margin of 3,186 which was 2.16% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 39.79% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Shivanand S Patil of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Bellubbi Sangappa Kallappa of BJP by a margin of 19,676 votes which was 15.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 44.42% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Bellubbi Sangappa Kallappa of BJP won this seat beating Shivanand Patil of INC by a margin of 13,887 votes which was 13.33% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 46.53% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 28. Basavana Bagevadi Assembly segment of the 4. Bijapur Lok Sabha constituency. Jigajinagi Ramesh Chandappa of BJP won the Bijapur Parliament seat defeating Dr. Sunita Devanand Chavan of JDS.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bijapur Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the BijapurLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 5 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Basavana Bagevadi:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Basavana Bagevadi are: Zameerahmad Inamadar (NCP); Vidya Biradar (AHNP); Shivanand Patil (INC); Sangappa Chandu Lamani (IND); Rajeshwari Rajashekhar Yaranal (IND); Praveenkumar Rayagond(Muttagi) (KRS); Narayan Neelakant Rathod (KRJPP); Laxmibai S G Patil (IND); Gurubasappa Basappa Dhavalagi (BSP); Bellubbi Sangappa Kallappa (BJP); Awati Shankreppa Kashinath (UPP); Allahabaksh Bijapur (AIMIM); Appugouda Urf Somanagouda Basanagouda Patil (JDS)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 74.59%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 73.27%, while it was 72.18% in 2013 and 64.75% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 1.32000000000001% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Basavana Bagevadi went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Basavana Bagevadi constituency:

Assembly constituency No.28. Basavana Bagevadi comprises of the following areas of Bijapur district of Karnataka:

A total of 6 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Basavana Bagevadi constituency, which are: Babaleshwar, Nagthan, Devar Hippargi, Muddebihal, Bagalkot, Bilgi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Basavana Bagevadi:

The geographic coordinates of Basavana Bagevadi is: 16°32’48.1"N 75°50’40.2"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Basavana Bagevadi

List of candidates contesting from Basavana Bagevadi Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Zameerahmad Inamadar

Party: NCP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 50

Total assets: Rs 10.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Vidya Biradar

Party: AHNP

Profession: House wife

Number of criminal cases: 5

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 13.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 90000

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 3.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 10 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shivanand Patil

Party: INC

Profession: Medical Business and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 61

Total assets: Rs 35.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3.7 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 11.7 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 23.7 crore

Self income: Rs 42 lakh

Total income: Rs 67.9 lakh

Candidate name: Sangappa Chandu Lamani

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 71

Total assets: Rs 26.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 20 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rajeshwari Rajashekhar Yaranal

Party: IND

Profession: Retried Teacher

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 13.7 lakh

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 56.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 83 lakh

Self income: Rs 4.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 10.9 lakh

Candidate name: Praveenkumar Rayagond(Muttagi)

Party: KRS

Profession: NTPC Kudagi Under Contract worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 30

Total assets: Rs 14.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 12.9 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Narayan Neelakant Rathod

Party: KRJPP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 83.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 79 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 4.5 lakh

Self income: Rs 4.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.6 lakh

Candidate name: Laxmibai S G Patil

Party: IND

Profession: Housewife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 60

Total assets: Rs 1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Gurubasappa Basappa Dhavalagi

Party: BSP

Profession: Ex Corporation Bank Manager

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 65

Total assets: Rs 80.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 75 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bellubbi Sangappa Kallappa

Party: BJP

Profession: Ex MLA

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 68

Total assets: Rs 4.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 89.9 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 58.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 3.6 crore

Self income: Rs 5.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 5.6 lakh

Candidate name: Awati Shankreppa Kashinath

Party: UPP

Profession: Marketing and Social worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 41

Total assets: Rs 32.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 9.6 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 7.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 25 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Allahabaksh Bijapur

Party: AIMIM

Profession: Business and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: Graduate

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 13.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 36.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 95.7 lakh

Self income: Rs 3.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.1 lakh

Candidate name: Appugouda Urf Somanagouda Basanagouda Patil

Party: JDS

Profession:

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education:

Age: 62

Total assets:

Liabilities:

Gender: Male

Moveable assets:

Immovable assets:

Self income:

Total income: .