Constituency No.170 Basavanagudi (ಬಸವನಗುಡಿ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bengaluru region (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು) and Bengaluru Urban (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ) district of Karnataka. Basavanagudi is part of Bangalore South (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Basavanagudi election result and you can click here for compact election results of Basavanagudi and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 170. Basavanagudi Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Basavanagudi Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.4% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.65%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.67%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,38,617 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,22,458 were male and 1,16,135 female and 24 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Basavanagudi in 2023 is 948 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,38,617 eligible electors, of which 1,25,689 were male, 1,19,614 female and 25 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,98,633 eligible electors, of which 1,02,716 were male, 95,888 female and 29 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,26,297 eligible electors, of which 1,17,371 were male, 1,08,926 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Basavanagudi in 2018 was 3. In 2013, there were 48 service voters registered in the constituency and 42 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Ravisubramanya L A of BJP won in this seat defeating K.Bagegowda of JDS by a margin of 38,009 which was 29.23% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 58.46% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Ravi Subramanya L A of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating K.Bagegowda of JDS by a margin of 19,713 votes which was 19.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 42.33% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Ravisubramanya L A of BJP won this seat beating K.Chandrashekar of INC by a margin of 13,200 votes which was 13.7% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 52.21% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 170. Basavanagudi Assembly segment of the 26. Bangalore South Lok Sabha constituency. Tejasvi Surya of BJP won the Bangalore South Parliament seat defeating B.K.Hariprasad of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bangalore South Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bangalore SouthLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 18 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 14 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Basavanagudi:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Basavanagudi are: U B Venkatesh (INC); Sri Yogesh (IND); Shreyas H N (IND); Satyalaxmi Rao (AAP); Ravi Subramanya L A (BJP); Nagamuni (SKP); L Jeevan (KRS); Dr Rajini J (UPP); Dilip M (JMBP); B S Sathyanarayana (IND); Ashwath Kumar K V (IND); Aramane Shankar (JDS)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 54.61%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 53.05%, while it was 52.33% in 2013 and 42.58% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 1.56% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Basavanagudi went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Basavanagudi constituency:

Assembly constituency No.170. Basavanagudi comprises of the following areas of Bengaluru Urban district of Karnataka:

A total of 5 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Basavanagudi constituency, which are: Rajarajeshwarinagar, Padmanaba Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Chamrajpet, Chickpet. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Basavanagudi:

The geographic coordinates of Basavanagudi is: 12°56’13.9"N 77°33’20.5"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Basavanagudi

List of candidates contesting from Basavanagudi Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: U B Venkatesh

Party: INC

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 68

Total assets: Rs 52.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 31.3 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 38.7 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 13.4 crore

Self income: Rs 90.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 93.4 lakh

Candidate name: Sri Yogesh

Party: IND

Profession: Contractor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 39

Total assets: Rs 17.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 7.2 lakh

Self income: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: Shreyas H N

Party: IND

Profession: Social service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 29

Total assets: Rs 3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Satyalaxmi Rao

Party: AAP

Profession: Retired Manager Bank of India

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 62

Total assets: Rs 2.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 37.7 lakh

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 36.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.9 crore

Self income: Rs 2.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 11.7 lakh

Candidate name: Ravi Subramanya L A

Party: BJP

Profession: Member of Karnataka Legislative Assembly 2018, Drawing Salary, Interest Income on Deposits and Agriculture Income

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 64

Total assets: Rs 10.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 5.8 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 8.7 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 1.8 crore

Self income: Rs 32.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 46.4 lakh

Candidate name: Nagamuni

Party: SKP

Profession: Private Job and Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 1.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: L Jeevan

Party: KRS

Profession: Tax Consultant & News Paper Distributions

Number of criminal cases: 4

Education: Graduate

Age: 37

Total assets: Rs 85.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 53.6 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 80 lakh

Self income: Rs 4 lakh

Total income: Rs 7.4 lakh

Candidate name: Dr Rajini J

Party: UPP

Profession: Senior Manager, Scientific Writing

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 37

Total assets: Rs 4.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.2 crore

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 37.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 3.9 crore

Self income: Rs 12.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 40.6 lakh

Candidate name: Dilip M

Party: JMBP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 30

Total assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: B S Sathyanarayana

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 57

Total assets: Rs 2.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 66.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.5 crore

Self income: Rs 4.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.5 lakh

Candidate name: Ashwath Kumar K V

Party: IND

Profession: Self employed-pharma distribution

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 37

Total assets: Rs 32.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 28.4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 32.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 6.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 11.3 lakh

Candidate name: Aramane Shankar

Party: JDS

Profession: Self Employed

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 44

Total assets: Rs 7.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.7 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 5.1 crore

Self income: Rs 20.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 20.4 lakh.