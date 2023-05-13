Belgaum Dakshin Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: BJP's Abhay Patil Wins, Defeats Independent Candidate Ramakant

BJP’s Abhay Patil has won the Belgaum Dakshin constituency, leaving behind independent candidate Ramakant Konduskar. Constituency No.12 Belgaum Dakshin (ಬೆೆಳಗಾವಿ ದಕ್ಷಿಣ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai Karnataka egion (Kittur Karnataka) (ಕಿತ್ತೂರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Belgaum (ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ) district of Karnataka. Belgaum Dakshin is part of Belgaum (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Belgaum Dakshin election result and you can click here for compact election results of Belgaum Dakshin and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 12. Belgaum Dakshin Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

In Belgaum Dakshin, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Abhay Patil won after garnering 77,094 votes in total, followed by independent candidate Ramakant Konduskar who received 64,786 votes. The Congress’ Prabhavati Basavaraj Mastmardi has got 13,015 votes.

Demographic profile:

Belgaum Dakshin Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.43% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.62%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls is 73.48%, according to the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,30,803 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,16,736 were male and 1,14,004 female and 63 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Belgaum Dakshin in 2023 is 977 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,30,803 eligible electors, of which 1,18,846 were male, 1,15,988 female and 62 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,02,294 eligible electors, of which 1,03,714 were male, 98,524 female and 56 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,79,717 eligible electors, of which 90,862 were male, 88,855 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Belgaum Dakshin in 2018 was 387. In 2013, there were 353 service voters registered in the constituency and 119 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Abhay Patil of BJP won in this seat defeating M D Lakshminarayan (Annayya) of BJP by a margin of 58,692 which was 40% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 57.59% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Sambhaji Lakshman Patil of IND emerged victorious in this seat beating Abhay Patil of BJP by a margin of 6,310 votes which was 4.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 41.25% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Abhay Patil of BJP won this seat beating Kiran Krishnarao Sayanak of IND by a margin of 12,990 votes which was 11.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 39.96% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 12. Belgaum Dakshin Assembly segment of the 2. Belgaum Lok Sabha constituency. Angadi Suresh Channabasappa of BJP won the Belgaum Parliament seat defeating Dr.Sadhunavar of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Belgaum Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the BelgaumLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 12 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Belgaum Dakshin:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Belgaum Dakshin are: Shrinivas Yallappa Talukar (JDS); Santosh Siddappa Kemp (IND); Ramakant Konduskar (IND); Prabhavati Basavaraj Mastmardi (INC); Noorahmmad Kutubuddin Mulla (AAP); Hanamanth Mallappa Madivalar Urpa Hulageri (KRS); Bharat Goti (IND); Abhay Patil (BJP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 63.46%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 62.5%, while it was 65.25% in 2013 and 63.66% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 0.960000000000001% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Belgaum Dakshin went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Belgaum Dakshin constituency:

Assembly constituency No.12. Belgaum Dakshin comprises of the following areas of Belgaum district of Karnataka:

A total of 3 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Belgaum Dakshin constituency, which are: Belgaum Uttar, Belgaum Rural, Khanapur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Belgaum Dakshin:

The geographic coordinates of Belgaum Dakshin is: 15°47’36.2"N 74°30’38.5"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Belgaum Dakshin

List of candidates contesting from Belgaum Dakshin Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Shrinivas Yallappa Talukar

Party: JDS

Profession: S.T.D Xerox Center, Kannada flogs & Textile products manufacturing

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 55

Total assets: Rs 47.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 6.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 12.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 35 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Santosh Siddappa Kemp

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 37

Total assets: Rs 2.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 41.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2.2 crore

Self income: Rs 4.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.7 lakh

Candidate name: Ramakant Konduskar

Party: IND

Profession: business and agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 15

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 51

Total assets: Rs 3.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 52.4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 2.4 crore

Self income: Rs 9.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 9.1 lakh

Candidate name: Prabhavati Basavaraj Mastmardi

Party: INC

Profession: Medical Shop Business & Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 47

Total assets: Rs 4.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 44 lakh

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 2.7 crore

Self income: Rs 4.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 9.4 lakh

Candidate name: Noorahmmad Kutubuddin Mulla

Party: AAP

Profession: Business / Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 44

Total assets: Rs 82.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 15 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 22.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 60 lakh

Self income: Rs 4.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.6 lakh

Candidate name: Hanamanth Mallappa Madivalar Urpa Hulageri

Party: KRS

Profession: Self employment (Brick factory)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 79.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 23.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 56 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bharat Goti

Party: IND

Profession: Gas cylinder supplier

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 26

Total assets: Rs 4.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Abhay Patil

Party: BJP

Profession: Agriculture & Social Work

Number of criminal cases: 3

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 54

Total assets: Rs 9.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 29.6 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 8.5 crore

Self income: Rs 15.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 15.9 lakh.