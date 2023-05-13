Constituency No.200 Belthangady (Beltangadi) (ಬೆಳ್ತಂಗಡಿ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Coastal Karnataka region (ಕರಾವಳಿ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Dakshina Kannada (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕನ್ನಡ) district of Karnataka. Belthangady is part of Dakshina Kannada (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Beltangadi) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Belthangady election result and you can click here for compact election results of Belthangady and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 200. Belthangady Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Advertisement

Belthangady Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.04% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 5.16%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.57%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,13,930 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,07,283 were male and 1,06,646 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Belthangady in 2023 is 994 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,13,930 eligible electors, of which 1,09,428 were male, 1,09,506 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,93,864 eligible electors, of which 98,576 were male, 95,288 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,73,028 eligible electors, of which 88,007 were male, 85,021 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Belthangady in 2018 was 55. In 2013, there were 141 service voters registered in the constituency and 134 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Harish Poonja of BJP won in this seat defeating K.Vasantha Bangera of BJP by a margin of 22,974 which was 12.8% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 54.81% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, K Vasantha Bangera of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Ranjan G. Gowda of BJP by a margin of 15,741 votes which was 10.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 50.97% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2008 elections, K Vasantha Bangera of INC won this seat beating K.Prabhakara Bangera of BJP by a margin of 16,103 votes which was 12.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.13% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 200. Belthangady Assembly segment of the 17. Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency. Nalin Kumar Kateel of BJP won the Dakshina Kannada Parliament seat defeating Mithun M Rai of INC.

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Dakshina Kannada Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Dakshina KannadaLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 5 in 2009.

Advertisement

Contesting candidates in Belthangady:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Belthangady are: Shaileesh R J (TP); Rakshith Shivaram (INC); Mahesh Auto (IND); Janardhana Bangera (AAP); Harish Poonja (BJP); Ashraf Alikunhi Mundaje (JDS); Akbar Belthangady (SDPI); Adithya Narayana Kollaje (SKPA)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 80.8%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 82.07%, while it was 75.48% in 2013 and 74.63% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -1.27% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Belthangady went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Belthangady constituency:

Assembly constituency No.200. Belthangady comprises of the following areas of Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka:

A total of 7 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Belthangady constituency, which are: Karkal, Mudigere, Sakleshpur, Sullia, Puttur, Bantval, Moodabidri. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Belthangady:

The geographic coordinates of Belthangady is: 13°00’01.8"N 75°18’23.4"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Belthangady

List of candidates contesting from Belthangady Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Shaileesh R JParty: TPProfession: Civil EngineeringNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 43Total assets: Rs 58.2 lakhLiabilities: Rs 19.1 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 15.3 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 42.9 lakhSelf income: Rs 5.1 lakhTotal income: Rs 7.7 lakh

Candidate name: Rakshith ShivaramParty: INCProfession: AdvocateNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 39Total assets: Rs 3.8 croreLiabilities: Rs 1.1 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 2.1 croreImmovable assets:Rs 1.7 croreSelf income: Rs 5.4 lakhTotal income: Rs 8.8 lakh

Candidate name: Mahesh AutoParty: INDProfession: Auto DriverNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 35Total assets: Rs 30000Liabilities: Rs 4.3 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 30000Immovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Janardhana BangeraParty: AAPProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: GraduateAge: 42Total assets: Rs 1.3 croreLiabilities: Rs 85000Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 49.8 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 85 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Harish PoonjaParty: BJPProfession: The Director ,Fix Gram Pre Media Pvt Ltd,Number of criminal cases: 1Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 41Total assets: Rs 3.3 croreLiabilities: Rs 1.1 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 2.2 croreImmovable assets:Rs 1.1 croreSelf income: Rs 8.4 lakhTotal income: Rs 28.4 lakh

Candidate name: Ashraf Alikunhi MundajeParty: JDSProfession: Hobbyist -ElectricianNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 43Total assets: Rs 54 lakhLiabilities: Rs 20.4 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 4 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 50 lakhSelf income: Rs 50013Total income: Rs 50013

Candidate name: Akbar BelthangadyParty: SDPIProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 8th PassAge: 47Total assets: Rs 93.4 lakhLiabilities: Rs 29 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 59.7 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 33.7 lakhSelf income: Rs 4.8 lakhTotal income: Rs 4.8 lakh

Candidate name: Adithya Narayana KollajeParty: SKPAProfession: Business, EX II Employee & AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Post GraduateAge: 33Total assets: Rs 1.2 croreLiabilities: Rs 43.9 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 51.2 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 67.8 lakhSelf income: Rs 12.6 lakhTotal income: Rs 15.8 lakh.