Constituency No.195 Belur (Belooru, Baylore, Beluru) (ಬೇಲೂರು) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Southern Karnataka region (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Hassan (ಹಾಸನ) district of Karnataka. Belur is part of Hassan (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Belooru, Baylore, Beluru) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Belur election result and you can click here for compact election results of Belur and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 195. Belur Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Belur Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.79% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.97%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 76.07%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,86,610 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 94,786 were male and 91,811 female and 13 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Belur in 2023 is 969 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,86,610 eligible electors, of which 96,669 were male, 93,862 female and 13 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,74,846 eligible electors, of which 89,102 were male, 85,740 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,59,431 eligible electors, of which 80,788 were male, 78,643 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Belur in 2018 was 79. In 2013, there were 97 service voters registered in the constituency and 73 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Lingesha K S of JDS won in this seat defeating H.K. Suresh of JDS by a margin of 19,690 which was 12.93% of the total votes cast for the seat. JDS had a vote share of 42.2% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Y N Rudresha Gowda of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating K.S.Lingesha of JDS by a margin of 7,529 votes which was 5.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 36.71% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Rudresh Gowda Y N of INC won this seat beating Shivarudrappa. B. of BJP by a margin of 17,821 votes which was 14.97% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 39.02% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDS got the most number of votes in the 195. Belur Assembly segment of the 16. Hassan Lok Sabha constituency. Prajwal Revanna of JD(S) won the Hassan Parliament seat defeating Manju A of BJP.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, JDS got the most votes in this Assembly segment and JD(S) won the Hassan Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, JDS got the most votes in this Assembly segment and JD(S) won the HassanLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 6 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Belur:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Belur are: Pradeepa H C (IND); Parvathegowda H P (AAP); Paramesha N M (IND); Mahesh B R (IND); K S Lingesha (JDS); H K Suresh (BJP); Gangadhara D S (BSP); Dinesh H R (IND); D R Mallikarjuna (IND); D D Lokesh (RPOIK); B Shivaramu (INC); Adesha C L (KRS)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 81.93%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 79.92%, while it was 76.06% in 2013 and 74.68% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 2.01000000000001% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Belur went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Belur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.195. Belur comprises of the following areas of Hassan district of Karnataka:

A total of 5 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Belur constituency, which are: Mudigere, Chikmagalur, Arsikere, Hassan, Sakleshpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Belur:

The geographic coordinates of Belur is: 13°10’54.5"N 75°56’55.7"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Belur

List of candidates contesting from Belur Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Pradeepa H CParty: INDProfession: DriverNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: GraduateAge: 35Total assets: Rs 11.3 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 2 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 9.3 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Parvathegowda H PParty: AAPProfession: Retired post man form villagesNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 68Total assets: Rs 9.1 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 4.1 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 5 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Paramesha N MParty: INDProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 39Total assets: Rs 4.3 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 82200Immovable assets:Rs 3.5 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mahesh B RParty: INDProfession: BUSINESSNumber of criminal cases: 2Education: 12th PassAge: 36Total assets: Rs 43 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 27 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 16 lakhSelf income: Rs 5 lakhTotal income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: K S LingeshaParty: JDSProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 1Education: Post GraduateAge: 64Total assets: Rs 5.9 croreLiabilities: Rs 17.6 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 1.9 croreImmovable assets:Rs 4 croreSelf income: Rs 2.5 lakhTotal income: Rs 23.4 lakh

Candidate name: H K SureshParty: BJPProfession: Business and AgriculturistNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: OthersAge: 52Total assets: Rs 435.3 croreLiabilities: Rs 12.6 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 34.5 croreImmovable assets:Rs 400.8 croreSelf income: Rs 6.3 croreTotal income: Rs 6.7 crore

Candidate name: Gangadhara D SParty: BSPProfession: Lawyer workNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Post GraduateAge: 43Total assets: Rs 32.2 lakhLiabilities: Rs 50000Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 2.2 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 30 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dinesh H RParty: INDProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Post GraduateAge: 37Total assets: Rs 30000Liabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 30000Immovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: D R MallikarjunaParty: INDProfession: Builder and DeveloperNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 46Total assets: Rs 27.3 croreLiabilities: Rs 2.6 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 6.1 croreImmovable assets:Rs 21.2 croreSelf income: Rs 7.7 lakhTotal income: Rs 16 lakh

Candidate name: D D LokeshParty: RPOIKProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 41Total assets: Rs 2.2 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 2.2 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: B ShivaramuParty: INCProfession: Agriculture and social serviceNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 74Total assets: Rs 4.2 croreLiabilities: Rs 29 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 1.7 croreImmovable assets:Rs 2.5 croreSelf income: Rs 36540Total income: Rs 36540

Candidate name: Adesha C LParty: KRSProfession: Mobile Repair ShopNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 33Total assets: Rs 18.1 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 4.1 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 14 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0.