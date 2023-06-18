Bengal Governor Visits Violence-hit Bhangar, Sets Up 'Peace Room' to Address Grievances

West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose visited violence-hit areas of the state, including Bhangar, and came up with a “peace room" theory by passing on a phone number and an email ID as a way to contact him in case of any problem. He said any person in trouble can simply ring the or send an email at 03322001641, OSD2w.b.governor@gmail.com.

Bose started operating the peace room on Saturday night, which has turned into an effective way of dealing with grievances. Complaints of physical assault and political intimidation have poured in at the Raj Bhavan since the peace room was initiated. “Peace room warriors" receive, sort and submit them to the governor for appropriate action.

It is a single-window grievance system that takes up the matter in an instant with the state election commissioner or the chief secretary. Affected parties are informed about follow-up action on a real-time basis. Darjeeling MP Raju Bista lodged a complaint about threats to his life and the governor immediately took it up. The state election commissioner told Bose in no time that the district magistrate of Darjeeling had been instructed to look into this. The governor has directed the peace room to send him a report on the action taken by police to protect the MP.

Advertisement

What are TMC, BJP saying?