Bengal Panchayat Polls: Shattered By Firecracker Factory Blast, Khadikul Still Looking for Answers

On May 16, a blast shook a small village of Khadikul in Egra in East Medinipur, claiming 11 people working at the illegal firecracker factory. The owner, Bhanu Bag, was one of the victims. The Opposition alleged that Bhanu was using poor people to make bombs for the panchayat elections.

In the run-up to the West Bengal panchayat polls, News18 travels to Khadikul to feel the pulse on the ground.

As one enters Khadikul, the remnants of the dilapidated illegal cracker factory stand amid the paddy fields. Burnt wires, weighing machine and other scattered objects are reminders of the deep scar in the minds of the villagers.

Around 1 km ahead of the blast site is a chai shop. With elections around the corner, the shop bears flags of all political parties.

AT THE CHAI SHOP

Ranjit Das, a youth, while sipping tea, told News18: “We are just tired of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). This blast shook us. Khadikul falls under the Sahara Gram Panchayat. A couple of months ago, independent candidates ousted the pradhan here because of his corruption. Illegal firecracker factory will definitely be an issue this time. This can’t go on. Police never raided this area in the past."

Another local Bappaditya Bera added, “Bhanu bribed the police, so there were no raids. We all were TMC supporters, but the way things unfolded, let’s see."

Among the other questions of the villagers is why is bomb-making so easy and allowed. A person who was involved in the job told News18: “The material is cheap and easily available. You can intimidate anyone. It’s available for Rs 80. A lot of people come to work in such factories as there is a huge demand during the elections."

VICTIMS’ FAMILIES

Most houses in the villages either lost someone or were related to someone who died in the blast.

News18 visited the house of Madhabi Bag, who died in the blast. A small Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) poster is seen in the house. Her sister-in-law Uma Rani told News18 that they will vote for people who look after them. The government has given a job to Madhabi’s husband, but when he goes to work, he remembers that he got it after his wife’s death, said Uma Rani. “These factories should be shut. We did not have a choice. We had to work there to run the family. She had a job card, but not 100 days of work."

Shyamasree Maity, another local, died in the blast. Maity’s husband Rabindranath said the government gave a job to their son and he has gone for training. “I have lost everything. We have to live here, which is why we will have to vote. She had to work at the factory because there was no option. It was for paapi pet."

Moumita, daughter of Steetama, told News18: “My mother is no more. That won’t change no matter what they give us. Will the election change things?"

Khadikul is a poor village which has no roads, apart from the main bylanes. Rain makes it tougher to navigate.