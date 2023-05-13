Constituency No.112 Bhadravati (Bhadravathi) (ಭದ್ರಾವತಿ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Karnataka region (ಮಧ್ಯ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Shimoga (ಶಿವಮೊಗ್ಗ) district of Karnataka. Bhadravati is part of Shimoga (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Bhadravathi) Semi-Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bhadravati election result and you can click here for compact election results of Bhadravati and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 112. Bhadravati Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Bhadravati Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.05% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 2.11%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.45%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,01,187 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 98,744 were male and 1,02,441 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bhadravati in 2023 is 1037 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,01,187 eligible electors, of which 1,01,880 were male, 1,05,867 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,99,362 eligible electors, of which 99,040 were male, 1,00,318 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,96,363 eligible electors, of which 98,128 were male, 98,235 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bhadravati in 2018 was 125. In 2013, there were 319 service voters registered in the constituency and 256 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, B K Sangameshwara of INC won in this seat defeating Appaji.M.J. of IND by a margin of 11,567 which was 7.57% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 49.53% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Appaji M J of JDS emerged victorious in this seat beating B.K.Sangameshwara of IND by a margin of 44,099 votes which was 30.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 54.59% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, B K Sangameshwara of INC won this seat beating Appaji.M.J of JDS by a margin of 487 votes which was 0.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 42.5% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 112. Bhadravati Assembly segment of the 14. Shimoga Lok Sabha constituency. B.Y.Raghavendra of BJP won the Shimoga Parliament seat defeating S.Madhubangarappa of JDS.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Shimoga Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the ShimogaLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 17 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 7 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Bhadravati:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Bhadravati are: Sumithra Bai (KRS); Shashikumar Y (IND); Shashikumar Gowda (JDU); Sharada Appaji (JDS); S K Sudheendra (IND); Rajashekar S (IND); Mohan Gowda M Tech (IND); Mangote Rudresh (BJP); John Benny (IND); Basavaraja P E (RPOIK); B N Raju (IND); B K Sanagameshwara (INC); Ananda Maruthi Medicals (AAP); Ahamad Ali (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 71.03%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 73.67%, while it was 72.03% in 2013 and 63.86% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -2.64% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Bhadravati went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Bhadravati constituency:

Assembly constituency No.112. Bhadravati comprises of the following areas of Shimoga district of Karnataka:

A total of 5 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Bhadravati constituency, which are: Channagiri, Tarikere, Sringeri, Tirthahalli, Shimoga Rural. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Bhadravati:

The geographic coordinates of Bhadravati is: 13°49’22.4"N 75°42’43.9"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Bhadravati

List of candidates contesting from Bhadravati Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Sumithra Bai

Party: KRS

Profession: House Wife

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Literate

Age: 55

Total assets: Rs 98.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 60000

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 28.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 70 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shashikumar Y

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture wages

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 42

Total assets: Rs 6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shashikumar Gowda

Party: JDU

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 41

Total assets: Rs 1.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sharada Appaji

Party: JDS

Profession: Housewife and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 60

Total assets: Rs 4.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 97.9 lakh

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 3 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 12.8 lakh

Candidate name: S K Sudheendra

Party: IND

Profession: Provision Store

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 16.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 16.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rajashekar S

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 37

Total assets: Rs 3.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mohan Gowda M Tech

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 24.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 14.3 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mangote Rudresh

Party: BJP

Profession: Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 4.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 7.7 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 93.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 3.1 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: John Benny

Party: IND

Profession: Profession ( Driving school & Air pollution control center)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 54

Total assets: Rs 26.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 21.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 5 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Basavaraja P E

Party: RPOIK

Profession: Carpenter / Daily Wage Labor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 66

Total assets: Rs 25.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 9 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 50500

Immovable assets:Rs 25 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: B N Raju

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 51

Total assets: Rs 31000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 31000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: B K Sanagameshwara

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 4

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 60

Total assets: Rs 7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.8 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.7 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 4.3 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ananda Maruthi Medicals

Party: AAP

Profession: Real Estate, Medical Shop, Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 58

Total assets: Rs 4.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 40.3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 60 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 4 crore

Self income: Rs 4 crore

Total income: Rs 4.1 crore

Candidate name: Ahamad Ali

Party: IND

Profession: agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 28.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 40000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 8.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 20 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.