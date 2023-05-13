Live election result status of key candidate Bhaskar Rao of BJP contesting from Chamrajapet Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Bhaskar Rao has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Former Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao is the BJP candidate from the Chamrajpet constituency, which has remained elusive for the saffron party for three decades. The only time the BJP won the seat was way back in 1994 when its Pramila Nesargi was victorious. Rao is up against Congress candidate BZ Zameer Ahmad Khan, a former minister and four-time sitting MLA from the constituency. Rao, who had waged a war against the drug mafia during his stint as the Bengaluru police commissioner, joined the BJP from the Aam Aadmi Party before elections.

Bhaskar Rao is a BJP candidate from Chamrajapet constituency in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Indian Police Service (Retired), Former Additional Director General of Police, Railways, Karnataka. Bhaskar Rao’s educational qualifications are: Post Graduate and is 59 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs 23.9 crore which includes Rs 5.2 crore in moveable assets and Rs 18.7 crore as immovable assets. His total declared income is Rs 77.6 lakh of which Rs 46.2 lakh is self income. Bhaskar Rao’s has total liabilities of Rs 0.

This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Chamrajapet are: C Govindaraj (JDS), Jagadish Chandra C (AAP), B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan (INC), Narasimha Murthy (BSP), Bhaskar Rao (BJP), T R Jagannatha Rao (BPKP), Pavan Kumar K J (KRS), Rukmangada S (NBS), V Somashekar (UPP), Asgar A Moheen S M (IND), Anand K S (IND), Dr Shivakumar M (IND)

