Bidar Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Congress Rahim Khan Wins, Defeats JDS' Suryakanth

Congress’ Rahim Khan has won from Bidar, leaving behind JD(S) candidate Suryakanth Nagamarpalli who had garnered more votes in the early morning counting. Constituency No.50 Bidar (ಬೀದರ್) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Hyderabad Karnataka egion (Kalyana Karnataka) (ಕಲ್ಯಾಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Bidar (ಬೀದರ್) district of Karnataka. Bidar is part of Bidar (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bidar election result and you can click here for compact election results of Bidar and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 50. Bidar Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

In Bidar, Congress’ Rahim Khan won the Bidar constituency, after defeating the JD(S)’s Suryakanth Nagamarpalli. In the early counting, Nagamarpalli was leading who was later overtaken and defeated by Khan. Rahim Khan garnered 69,165 votes garnered, while Nagamarpalli is trailing with 58,385 votes received. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Ishwar Singh Thakur has got 17,779 votes.

Advertisement

Demographic profile:

Bidar Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.67% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 6.61%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.51%, according to the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,14,608 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,09,861 were male and 1,04,721 female and 26 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bidar in 2023 is 953 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,14,608 eligible electors, of which 1,10,990 were male, 1,05,836 female and 27 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,90,262 eligible electors, of which 99,310 were male, 90,952 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,85,232 eligible electors, of which 96,713 were male, 88,519 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bidar in 2018 was 0. In 2013, there were 150 service voters registered in the constituency and 177 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

Advertisement

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Rahim Khan of INC won in this seat defeating Surayakanth Nagmarpalli of INC by a margin of 10,245 which was 7.29% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 52.1% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Gurupadappa Nagamarpalli of KJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Raheem Khan of INC by a margin of 2,571 votes which was 2.28% of the total votes polled in the constituency. KJP had a vote share of 44.89% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Gurupadappa Nagmarpally of INC won this seat beating Raheem Khan of BSP by a margin of 2,930 votes which was 3.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 37.83% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 50. Bidar Assembly segment of the 7. Bidar Lok Sabha constituency. Bhagwanth Khuba of BJP won the Bidar Parliament seat defeating Eshwar B. Khandre of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bidar Parliament seat.

Advertisement

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the BidarLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 18 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 12 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Bidar:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Bidar are: Suryakanth Nagamarpalli (JDS); Shashikumar S Patil (IND); Rahim Khan (INC); Mohmed Gulam Ali (AAP); Mahesh (RPIA); Ishwarchandr Vidhyasagar (BJP); Hanamanth Matte (KRS); Gundoji (IND); Gnaneshwar Hosamani (IND); Ashok Kumar Karanji (SAS); Anilkumar (BSP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 65.67%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 64.99%, while it was 59.47% in 2013 and 47.98% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 0.680000000000007% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Bidar went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Bidar constituency:

Assembly constituency No.50. Bidar comprises of the following areas of Bidar district of Karnataka:

A total of 3 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Bidar constituency, which are: Bhalki, Aurad, Bidar South. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Sangareddy District of Telangana.

Map location of Bidar:

The geographic coordinates of Bidar is: 17°58’38.6"N 77°31’00.8"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Bidar

List of candidates contesting from Bidar Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Suryakanth Nagamarpalli

Party: JDS

Profession: Social Service/ Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 54

Total assets: Rs 51.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.8 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 47.8 crore

Self income: Rs 4.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 12.4 lakh

Candidate name: Shashikumar S Patil

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture and Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 49

Total assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 15 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.6 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rahim Khan

Party: INC

Profession: Social Worker, Educationalist & Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 57

Total assets: Rs 83.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 5.1 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.2 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 78.7 crore

Self income: Rs 58.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 79.6 lakh

Candidate name: Mohmed Gulam Ali

Party: AAP

Profession: Social Worker/Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 34

Total assets: Rs 22.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 16.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 6 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mahesh

Party: RPIA

Profession: Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 35

Total assets: Rs 3.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ishwarchandr Vidhyasagar

Party: BJP

Profession: Social Activist, Agriculture, Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 51

Total assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 27.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 43.5 lakh

Self income: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 17.8 lakh

Candidate name: Hanamanth Matte

Party: KRS

Profession: Private work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 16.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.7 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 15 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Gundoji

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 4.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Gnaneshwar Hosamani

Party: IND

Profession: Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 25

Total assets: Rs 57200

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 57200

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ashok Kumar Karanji

Party: SAS

Profession: Press Reporter

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 60

Total assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 90 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 18.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.1 crore

Self income: Rs 7.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 7.1 lakh

Candidate name: Anilkumar

Party: BSP

Profession: Engineer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 35

Total assets: Rs 10.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3.4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.