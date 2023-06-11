Bihar Municipal Election Results: Counting of Votes Underway For Urban Local Body Polls

The counting of votes for all 31 municipal bodies in Bihar is underway amidst tight security arrangements, an official said. The polling for 806 posts of ward councillors, deputy mayor and mayor in 31 urban local bodies for 58 municipalities was held in 1,673 centres peacefully on Friday. The counting of votes began at 58 centres at 8 am today.
According to the State Election Commission (SEC), armed police officers have been deployed at the counting centres to ensure a peaceful and fair counting process.
top videos
Tamannaah Bhatia, Suhail Nayyar, Samvedna Suwalka & Sayan Banerjee On Their Show Jee Karda-EXCLUSIVE
Kangana Ranaut Takes An Indirect, But Apparent, Dig At Ranbir Kapoor & Karan Johar - Yet Again
Tamannaah Bhatia, Suhail Nayyar, Samvedna Suwalka & Sayan Banerjee On Their Show Jee Karda-EXCLUSIVE
Kiara Promotes SPKK With Sid's Mom By Her Side | Ranbir Schools A Pap | Tejasswi Prakash's Birthday
Parineeti Chopra & Fiance Raghav Chadha To Opt For Cousin Priyanka Chopra's Wedding Venue For D-Day?
Latest Updates on Bihar Municipal Election Results
- The fate of a total of 4,431 candidates - 2,197 male and 2,234 female, will be decided today.
- As many as nine candidates have already been elected unopposed.
- The Bihar SEC on Saturday said that it used a Facial Recognition System (FRS) to confirm voters’ identities for the first time.
- The polling process took place in Patna, Buxar, Rohtas, Aurangabad, Vaishali, Nalanda, Nawada, Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, East Champaran, West Champaran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Kishanganj, Munger, Lakhisarai, Saharsa, Jamui and Banka districts.
- The SEC said it is committed to ensuring a peaceful counting of votes and providing people with easily accessible online platforms to view election results.
- The commission has also set up control rooms at the municipality/district/commission level to address any disruptions or complaints during the counting process.
first published: June 11, 2023, 07:34 IST
last updated: June 11, 2023, 15:20 IST