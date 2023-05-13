Constituency No.30 Bijapur City (Vijayapura) (ವಿಜಯಪುರ ನಗರ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai Karnataka region (Kittur Karnataka) (ಕಿತ್ತೂರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Bijapur (ವಿಜಯಪುರ) district of Karnataka. Bijapur City is part of Bijapur (Scheduled Caste) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Vijayapura) Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bijapur City election result and you can click here for compact election results of Bijapur City and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 30. Bijapur City Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Bijapur City Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.16% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.85%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.15%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,41,682 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,21,799 were male and 1,19,829 female and 54 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bijapur City in 2023 is 984 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,41,682 eligible electors, of which 1,24,698 were male, 1,22,521 female and 68 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,11,791 eligible electors, of which 1,08,583 were male, 1,03,173 female and 35 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,69,652 eligible electors, of which 87,341 were male, 82,311 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bijapur City in 2018 was 47. In 2013, there were 46 service voters registered in the constituency and 127 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Basanagoud R Patil (Yatnal) of BJP won in this seat defeating Abdul Hameed Mushrif of JDS by a margin of 6,413 which was 4.23% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 50.3% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Makbul S Bagawan of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Basanagouda R Patil (Yatnal) of JDS by a margin of 9,380 votes which was 7.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 40.85% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Appasaheb (Appu) Mallappa Pattanashetti of BJP won this seat beating Horti Sahebmoddin Abdularahiman of INC by a margin of 17,564 votes which was 21.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 41.45% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 30. Bijapur City Assembly segment of the 4. Bijapur Lok Sabha constituency. Jigajinagi Ramesh Chandappa of BJP won the Bijapur Parliament seat defeating Dr. Sunita Devanand Chavan of JDS.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bijapur Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the BijapurLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 20 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Bijapur City:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Bijapur City are: Satish Ashok Patil (SHIVSENAUBT); Rakesh H Ingalagi (Halahalli) (KRS); Raju Yallappa Pawar (IND); Motiram Dharmu Chavan (IND); Modinasab Bandagisab Ankalagi (IND); Mallikarjun H T (SUCIC); Kenganal Mallikarjun Bhimappa (BSP); Kadechur Kallappa Revanasiddappa (IND); Irappa Kumbar (IND); Hasimpeer I Walikar (AAP); Chandragiri Honnad (IND); Basanagouda R Patil (Yatnal) (BJP); Bandenawaz Husenasab Mahabari (JDS); Abdul Hameed Khajasab Musharif (INC)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 64.68%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 62.01%, while it was 56.33% in 2013 and 48.71% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 2.67000000000001% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Bijapur City went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Bijapur City constituency:

Assembly constituency No.30. Bijapur City comprises of the following areas of Bijapur district of Karnataka:

A total of 2 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Bijapur City constituency, which are: Babaleshwar, Nagthan. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Bijapur City:

The geographic coordinates of Bijapur City is: 16°49’13.1"N 75°43’42.2"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Bijapur City

List of candidates contesting from Bijapur City Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Satish Ashok Patil

Party: SHIVSENAUBT

Profession: Agriculture ,Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 35

Total assets: Rs 17.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 12.6 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 12.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 5 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rakesh H Ingalagi (Halahalli)

Party: KRS

Profession: BRDS Pvt. Cable Aporeter Jalanagar Vijayapura

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 25

Total assets: Rs 6.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Raju Yallappa Pawar

Party: IND

Profession: Agricultural,Social work, Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 37

Total assets: Rs 58.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 6.6 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 33.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 25 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Motiram Dharmu Chavan

Party: IND

Profession: Agricultural /social work

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 35

Total assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 22.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 15.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.5 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Modinasab Bandagisab Ankalagi

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture and market

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 37

Total assets: Rs 9.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 8 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mallikarjun H T

Party: SUCIC

Profession: Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 1.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kenganal Mallikarjun Bhimappa

Party: BSP

Profession: Self Employee

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 52

Total assets: Rs 2.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 12 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 37.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2.4 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 3.6 lakh

Candidate name: Kadechur Kallappa Revanasiddappa

Party: IND

Profession: Nil

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 57

Total assets: Rs 10000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Irappa Kumbar

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 53

Total assets: Rs 1.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Hasimpeer I Walikar

Party: AAP

Profession: Agriculture and social service

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 60

Total assets: Rs 5.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 96.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 4.1 crore

Self income: Rs 7.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 20.4 lakh

Candidate name: Chandragiri Honnad

Party: IND

Profession: Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 35

Total assets: Rs 55063

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 55063

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Basanagouda R Patil (Yatnal)

Party: BJP

Profession: Agriculture and social service

Number of criminal cases: 4

Education: Graduate

Age: 60

Total assets: Rs 26.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 20.6 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 20.4 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 5.7 crore

Self income: Rs 77.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 1.6 crore

Candidate name: Bandenawaz Husenasab Mahabari

Party: JDS

Profession: Contractors- Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 58

Total assets: Rs 3.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 10 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 44.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 3.1 crore

Self income: Rs 5.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 5.1 lakh

Candidate name: Abdul Hameed Khajasab Musharif

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculture & Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 57

Total assets: Rs 7.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 62.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.5 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 5.3 crore

Self income: Rs 31.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 56.1 lakh.