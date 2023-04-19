Trends :EidKis Ka Bhai Kisi Ki JaanCSK vs SRHKarnataka Elections
BJP Announces Candidates for Remaining Two Seats, Eshwarappa's Son Misses Ticket

BJP Announces Candidates for Remaining Two Seats, Eshwarappa's Son Misses Ticket

April 20 is the last day for filing of nominations. Voting will take place on May 10 and the counting of votes will be on May 13

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: April 19, 2023, 23:38 IST

Bengaluru, India

With the announcement of this list, the BJP has announced candidates for all the 224 Assembly segments in the state. (Image: PTI)
With the announcement of this list, the BJP has announced candidates for all the 224 Assembly segments in the state. (Image: PTI)

With just a day left to file nominations for May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka, the ruling BJP on Wednesday released its fourth list, naming candidates for remaining two constituencies- Shivamogga and Manvi.

In Shivamogga, the party has given ticket to Channabasappa, while denying it to sitting MLA and senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa's family.

Eshwarappa, a former Deputy Chief Minister, had recently conveyed to the party's central leadership his wish to retire from electoral politics, and had requested it to not consider fielding him in the Assembly polls from Shivamogga.

The five time MLA from the seat, however is said to have sought the ticket for his son KE Kantesh, from the assembly segment.

Senior BJP leader and MLC Ayanur Manjunath, who too was a ticket aspirant from Shivamogga, quit the party earlier today, and joined JD(S). He is now the JD(S) candidate from the segment.

From Manvi, a ST reserve constituency, the party has fielded BV Nayak as the candidate.

With the announcement of this list, the BJP has announced candidates for all the 224 Assembly segments in the state.

April 20 is the last day for filing of nominations. Voting will take place on May 10 and the counting of votes will be on May 13.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

