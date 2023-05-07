Trends :MI vs RCBKarnataka ElectionsAdipurush TrailerThe Kerala Story
Home » Elections » BJP-backed Candidates Win Polls to 2 Civic Bodies in Goa

BJP-backed Candidates Win Polls to 2 Civic Bodies in Goa

While the elections, held for the Ponda and Sankhalim municipal councils on Friday, were not fought on party lines, the BJP-backed panel extended support to some candidates contesting the polls in the two civic bodies

Advertisement

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: May 07, 2023, 14:53 IST

Panaji (Panjim, India

Goa BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said the victory was due to the tireless efforts of party workers who stood by the candidates. Representational Image/PTI)
Goa BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said the victory was due to the tireless efforts of party workers who stood by the candidates. Representational Image/PTI)

Candidates backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clinched majority seats in polls to two municipal councils in Goa, the results of which were declared by the State Election Commission on Sunday.

While the elections, held for the Ponda and Sankhalim municipal councils on Friday, were not fought on party lines, the BJP-backed panel extended support to some candidates contesting the polls in the two civic bodies.

The panel supported by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant won 11 out of the 12 seats in the Sankhalim Municipal Council, while one candidate owing affiliation to the Congress was elected unopposed.

Senior BJP leader Sawant is the MLA from Sankhalim in North Goa district.

Advertisement

In the Ponda Municipal Council, the candidates supported by the BJP won 11 out of the 15 seats, while four other candidates clinched the remaining seats.

Goa BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said the victory was due to the tireless efforts of party workers who stood by the candidates.

RELATED NEWS

Voters have been time and again supporting the BJP because of its development policies in the state, he added.

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: May 07, 2023, 14:53 IST
last updated: May 07, 2023, 14:53 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Malaika Arora Among Guests At Karan Johar's House Party, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Esha Gupta, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Mouni Roy Add Glam Quotient At Party, Check Out The Stunning Pics