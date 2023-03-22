The uncharacteristic and stern warning from the powerful Vokkaliga seer Nirmalananda Swamiji of the Adichunchungiri mutt over the Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda campaign, claiming that they were the ones who killed Tipu Sultan, has now forced the Bharatiya Janata Party on the back foot and made it return to the drawing board.

“There is a lot of work that needs to be done for the community and the state; sidelining it and keeping this issue as a priority and creating confusion is not right. This has been conveyed to everyone who has been at the forefront of it. Whether it is CT Ravi, Ashwathnarayan, Gopalaiah, or anyone else, they have been made aware of the history. They should keep quiet now and I believe they are quiet now," warned Nirmalananda Swamiji on Monday.

Advertisement

The BJP, which was hoping to use the Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda campaign to make inroads into the Vokkaliga heartland of Old Mysuru, is now contemplating not taking this up as a party initiative and letting it be active on social media. Many within the BJP agree that there is not much credible information about the two characters and the party should do more research.

“There has been an opinion that this should not be discussed. Swamiji has said this needs more research. We also feel this has to be researched and needs participation from the community as well," said union minister Shobha Karandlaje. This was a marked difference from her stance earlier in the week when she called for a press meeting to prove the existence of the two characters.

Historians and academics have debunked the BJP’s claim arguing that Tipu Sultan’s death at the hands of the British is beyond dispute and well documented. “This is a sign of extreme confidence in the BJP that they could create any truth that suits them. Tipu being killed by the British is among the most well-documented facts in Indian history. It has British, French, and Mysuru sources. If the BJP manages to throw that out of the window and create a new set of facts, then it is of great concern for academics. Then it creates a situation where academics is a waste of time," said Prof Narendar Pani, dean, School of Social Sciences, National Institute of Advanced Studies.

Advertisement

The Janata Dal (Secular) which enjoys popular support in the Old Mysuru region, is hoping that the controversy ends with the intervention of the seer. “The message from Swamiji to end this mischief is welcome and I thank him. With this message, I believe the whole episode will come to an end," said former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy.

Earlier in the month, the Karnataka Human Development Report 2022 declared that 10 districts in north Karnataka, including CM Basavaraj Bommai’s home district of Haveri, have performed poorly in terms of the multidimensional poverty index. But an incident that happened more than 220 years ago still dominates the narrative.

Read all the Latest Politics News here