BJP, Congress or JDS: Who Will Win Karnataka Elections? Google's Chatbot Bard Answers

The results for the Karnataka assembly elections, voting for which was held on May 10, will be announced on May 13. While exit polls results are already out, Google’s Bard responded to a query on who will win the state election tomorrow.

The tech giant revealed on Wednesday at Google I/O 2023 conference that its conversational AI Bard has been introduced in more than 180 countries, including India, and it is powered by Google’s own and most advanced large language model PaLM 2.

Even though this chatbot is still under development, just like its rival— OpenAI’s ChatGPT — Bard can also respond to the queries asked by people. While it tries to provide a human-like response, the chatbot has its limitations too.

Despite that, Bard said it knows “so much about India’s political scenario" because it has been trained on a massive dataset of text and code, which includes a lot of information about the country.

It shared a detailed answer to the question on the Karnataka election results.

WHO WILL WIN?

Google’s Bard was asked to give a response on – ‘Who will win the Karnataka elections?’ It said the results are still uncertain and shared the names of the major parties in the state — Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and JDS.

Citing the exit polls, the chatbot then said: “The BJP is projected to win most seats, but it is unclear whether they will have enough seats to form a government on their own. The Congress is projected to come in second place and the JDS is projected to come third."

Several exit poll results predicted a hung assembly, with most giving a slight edge to the Congress. Meanwhile, some polls also predicted the Congress’s majority, in contrast, others said that the BJP may win. But the common likelihood seen in all these exit polls is a close fight between two major national parties and JDS to play the kingmaker’s role.

THE FACTORS

Bard continued the response and said that there are four factors which could affect the outcome of the election — economy, religion, caste and incumbency.

However, at the end of the response, Bard said: “It is still too early to say who will win the Karnataka elections."

CONGRESS’S CHANCES?

Since in the previous response, the chatbot highlighted the BJP’s victory, in the next question, it was asked a specific question on Congress’ chances of winning the Karnataka elections.

Google’s chatbot then said that it is possible that Rahul Gandhi’s party can win in the state. Furthermore, Bard noted: “The party has been out of power in the state for six years, and there is a growing sense of dissatisfaction with the BJP government. The Congress has also been able to unite its various factions and it has a strong cadre of workers on the ground."

But it continued the response, saying the “BJP is the incumbent party, and it has strong organization. The BJP is also hoping to capitalize on the Hindutva wave that is sweeping across the country".

Again in this response, Bard recalled four factors which it believes would play a role in deciding the fate of the parties in Karnataka and added that “it is still too early to say who will win, but the Congress has a chance".