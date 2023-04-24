Trends :RCB vs KKRDelhi Mayor PollsKarnataka ElectionsChhattisgarh Maoist Attack
Home » Elections » BJP Doesn't Even Have Candidates to Contest Elections: Akhilesh After SP's Mayoral Candidate Jumps Ship

BJP Doesn't Even Have Candidates to Contest Elections: Akhilesh After SP's Mayoral Candidate Jumps Ship

Ahead of the upcoming urban local body polls in Uttar Pradesh, the SP's mayoral candidate from Shahjahanpur, Archana Verma joined the BJP on Sunday. Hours later, the BJP declared her as its mayoral candidate for the seat

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: April 24, 2023, 19:59 IST

Lucknow, India

The urban local body polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held in two phases — on May 4 and 11. The counting of votes will be taken up on May 13. (File Image/Twitter)
The urban local body polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held in two phases — on May 4 and 11. The counting of votes will be taken up on May 13.

The BJP, which claims to be the world’s largest party, does not even have candidates to contest elections, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said on Monday, a day after the opposition party’s Shahjahanpur mayoral candidate jumped ship.

Ahead of the upcoming urban local body polls in Uttar Pradesh, the SP's mayoral candidate from Shahjahanpur, Archana Verma joined the BJP on Sunday. Hours later, the BJP declared her as its mayoral candidate for the seat.

In a tweet in Hindi, Yadav said, “Look at the bankruptcy of those claiming to be the largest (political) party in the world, they do not even have a candidate to contest elections. This means that either BJP has no workers or the party has a tradition of insulting its workers by not giving them a ticket. BJP is embroiled in an internal conflict."

On the other hand, welcoming Verma into the party fold, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, “The Samajwadi Party had declared Archana Verma as its mayoral candidate from Shahjahanpur in the upcoming urban local body elections. However, she was finding it difficult to associate herself with the party. She was pained by the atrocities committed on women during the SP regime."

The urban local body polls will be held in two phases — on May 4 and 11. The counting of votes will be taken up on May 13.

Polling will be held for 17 seats of the mayor, 1,420 seats of corporator, 199 seats of nagar palika parishad chairperson, 5,327 seats of nagar palika parishad member, 544 seats of Nagar panchayat chairperson and 7,178 seats of nagar panchayat member.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: April 24, 2023, 19:59 IST
last updated: April 24, 2023, 19:59 IST
