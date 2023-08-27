BJP Has Made MP 'Laboratory' for Atrocities on Dalits, Alleges Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday hit out at the BJP over the reported killing of a Dalit man in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar and alleged that the ruling party has made the state a "laboratory" for atrocities on the community. He also asserted that the BJP will not return to power in the state in the upcoming assembly polls as it will get an answer from people for the atrocities against the deprived and exploited sections of the society.

An 18-year-old Dalit man from Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district was beaten to death, allegedly by men who had been mounting pressure on him to convince his sister to withdraw a sexual harassment case she filed in 2019, according to media reports. "A Dalit youth was beaten to death in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh. The goons did not even spare his mother. The Prime Minister, who projects the facade of building the Sant Ravidas temple in Sagar, does not even flinch at atrocities and injustice handed out to Dalits and tribals in Madhya Pradesh," Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X.