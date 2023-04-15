BJP Leader NR Santosh Joins JD(S) Days After Meeting HD Deve Gowda

Karnataka’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is facing discontent in its ranks after the announcement of its second list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly election. Some ticket aspirants have openly expressed their displeasure after the party announced its first list of candidates for the Assembly polls scheduled for May 10. Now news has emerged that NR Santosh, a close aide of former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, has joined HD Kumaraswamy’s Janata Dal (Secular). Reportedly, Mr Santosh was miffed after he didn’t get the BJP ticket to contest from the Arsikere seat.

This seat, currently held by JD(S), was among the 23 Karnataka assembly constituencies for which the BJP had declared its candidates on Wednesday.

Reports suggest that NR Santosh had recently met former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda in the presence of HD Revanna. Santosh joining JD(S) doesn’t exactly come as a surprise for many.

NR Santosh was known as a close confidante of former CM Yediyurappa. He had also played a pivotal role in toppling the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in 2019. But, he had big fallout with Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra and had lost his clout in the party.

However, the departure of Santosh could be a big setback to the ruling party. The wily politician has been building a base for himself in Arsikere in Hassan district since years. The road is clear for him to contest on a JD(S) ticket as the incumbent MLA from the party, KM Shivalinge Gowda, has already defected to the Congress.

Santosh is not the only BJP leader to have resigned from the party in the run-up to the Karnataka Assembly Elections. Mudigere MLA MP Kumaraswamy has quit the saffron party over being denied a ticket this time. BJP has given the ticket to Deepak Doddiah from the Mudigere seat.

