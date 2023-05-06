BJP Leaders Planning to 'Assassinate' Mallikarjun Kharge Ahead of K'taka Elections, Claims Congress

Ahead of the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka, Congress on Saturday alleged that BJP is hatching a ‘sinister’ plot to murder party president Mallikarjun Kharge and his family. During a press conference in Bengaluru today, where PM Modi is holding a mega roadshow, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala played an audio clip claiming that BJP candidate from Chittapur Assembly seat, Manikanth Rathod used derogatory language for Kharge.

“BJP leaders are now hatching a plot to murder Mallikarjun Kharge and his family members. This is now clear from the recording of BJP’s candidate from Chittapur who also happens to be the blue-eyed boy of PM Modi and CM Bommai," news agency ANI quoted Surjewala as saying.

“I know the prime minister will remain mute, and so will the Karnataka police and the election commission of India. But people of Karnataka will not remain mute and will give a befitting reply," he added.

According to a Congress statement, ‘the brazen hatred of BJP towards Kannadigas is manifesting itself into a ‘murder plot’ to kill Karnataka’s son of the soil, Kharge.’

BJP Reacts to Congress’ Allegations

Reacting to Congress’ allegations that BJP has hatched a plan to murder Mallikarjun Kharge and his family, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai ensured an investigation into the matter. Speaking to ANI, Bommai said, “We will take the matter seriously. We will inquire into the whole thing and the law will take its action."

BJP has fielded 26-year-old Manikanth Rathod against Mallikarjun Kharge’s son, Priyank Kharge from the Chittapur Assembly seat. Kharge is eyeing a hat-trick in this high-stakes prestige battle as Chittapur has traditionally been a Congress bastion. Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge has won from the region nine times.

In November 2022, Manikanth Rathod was arrested for allegedly threatening Priyank Kharge with murder and was later released on bail, an ANI report mentioned.

