Trends :Entertainment NewsSRH vs MIApple BKC StoreKarnataka Elections
Home » Elections » Not 'Naatu Naatu, It's 'Modi Modi' in Karnataka As BJP Releases Remix of Oscar Winning Song | WATCH

Not 'Naatu Naatu, It's 'Modi Modi' in Karnataka As BJP Releases Remix of Oscar Winning Song | WATCH

The elections for the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be held on May 10 and the results to be declared on May 13

Advertisement

Curated By: Arpita Raj

News18.com

Last Updated: April 11, 2023, 19:21 IST

Delhi, India

Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot have been at loggerheads ever since the Congress formed the government in Rajasthan in December 2018. (File photo/PTI)
Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot have been at loggerheads ever since the Congress formed the government in Rajasthan in December 2018. (File photo/PTI)

As political parties gear up for the crucial Karnataka assembly elections, the ruling BJP on Tuesday released its own version of the Oscar-winning song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the Telugu film ‘RRR’. In the poll campaign song, the Bharatiya Janata Party has replaced the lyrics ‘Naatu Naatu’ with ‘Modi Modi’ and highlighted the achievements of the saffron party in the state.

In the video, some people were seen acing the hook step of the exhilarating song ‘Naatu Naatu’. The party has stressed on the BJP’s work in the state in the last three years and projects like Shivamogga airport, Bengaluru – Mysuru expressway, metro lines, and other schemes in the campaign song.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Karnataka Health Minister Sudhakar K said, “The efforts of our double engine

Advertisement

@BJP4Karnataka government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi who are working to bring the development festival in Karnataka to the people through a wonderful song @BJYM is commendable."

RELATED NEWS

The elections for the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be held on May 10 and the results to be declared on May 13. The poll battle will be mainly between the Congress, BJP and the JD(S) in the state.

Meanwhile, the first list of more than 175 BJP candidates for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka is to be released after a final discussion with Union Home Minister Amit Shah once he returns to Delhi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday.

He told reporters, “Today we had a final meeting. Probably, the home minister will have an internal meeting with national leaders after reaching Delhi. They will announce the first list soon. Two lists of candidates will be announced. In the first list, more than 175 candidates will be cleared."

Advertisement

(with inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest Politics News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Arpita RajArpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and i...Read More

first published: April 11, 2023, 17:19 IST
last updated: April 11, 2023, 19:21 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+7PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Malavika Mohanan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ileana D'Cruz And Other Tollywood Divas In Stylish Swimwear, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Hina Khan Sets Internet On Fire With Bold Red See-through Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures