BJP Sets Record With Clean Sweep in UP Local Body Polls, Adityanath Lauds 'Triple Engine Govt'

With adding a “third engine" to its “double-engine" government, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday registered a thumping victory in the high-voltage Uttar Pradesh urban local body (ULB) elections as the BJP won the mayoral polls in all 17 municipal corporations and set a record. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanked people and congratulated BJP workers for the massive victory.

Taking to Twitter, Adityanath said in Hindi, “Hearty congratulations to all the dedicated and hardworking workers of the BJP and the people of Uttar Pradesh, who love good governance, on the massive victory of the BJP in the Uttar Pradesh municipal elections. This massive victory reflects the successful guidance of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and immense public faith in the pro-people, developmental and all-inclusive policies of the double-engine government."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Adityanath, BJP candidates and workers for the clean sweep in the polls and said the party’s victory conveys people’s support for the state’s “unprecedented" development.

Advertisement

“Many congratulations to all the workers and candidates of @BJP4UP for this grand victory in the civic elections. This success expresses the support of people for the unprecedented development taking place in the state under the leadership of @myogiadityanath ji," PM Modi tweeted.

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and other BJP leaders also congratulated Adityanath and party workers for the victory.

Highlights of ULB Poll Results

The urban local body elections were conducted in two phases — on May 4 and May 11 — to elect 17 mayors and 1,401 corporators. Nineteen corporators were elected unopposed, as per the UP Election Commission.

In Ayodhya, BJP candidate Girish Pati Tripathi won the mayoral polls by defeating Samajwadi Party (SP) Ashish by a margin of 35,638 votes. Tripathi bagged 77,494 votes.

In Prayagraj, Umesh Chandra Ganesh Kesarwani won more than 2.35 lakh votes and defeated SP’s Ajay Kumar Srivastava, who got over 1.06 lakh votes.

In Ghaziabad, the BJP candidate Sunita Dayal bagged 3,50,905 votes to defeat BSP’s Nisara Khan, who got only 63,249 votes.

The voting was also held to elect 198 chairpersons and 5,260 members of nagar palika parishads, 542 chairpersons of nagar panchayats and 7,104 members of nagar panchayats.

In all, 162 public representatives were elected unopposed, while there were as many as 83,378 candidates in the poll fray for 14,522 posts.

In the previous urban local bodies polls held in 2017, there were three phases and the overall voter turnout was 53 per cent. The BJP had won 14 out of 16 municipal corporations, while the remaining Meerut and Aligarh were won by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

(with inputs from PTI)