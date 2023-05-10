BJP Will Get Absolute Majority, I Know The Pulse of People: Yediyurappa After K’taka Exit Poll Results

As voting concluded for the Karnataka Assembly elections on Wednesday evening, former chief minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yediyurappa said that the saffron party will “get an absolute majority" and will form the government.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Yediyurappa said that “BJP will get an absolute majority" and will form the government. I know the pulse of the people, and I have visited the state."

The veteran leader also said that people are happy with his decision to not contest in this year’s elections.

Advertisement

🔺Karnataka Election Live Updates

Talking about Lingayat community, which forms about 17 per cent of the state’s population and has been a strong poll contention point this year, he said, that the community is “very happy" with the BJP.

Voting came to an end for the Karnataka Assembly elections on Wednesday at 6 pm with data showing a voter turnout of 65.69 per cent an hour ago.

According to the latest voter turnout for the polls to the 224-member Assembly, Ramanagara recorded the highest turnout of 78.22 per cent.

🔺Follow Karnataka Elections Exit Polls Live Here

On the other hand, the lowest polling was from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) South limits (parts of Bengaluru city) at 48.63 per cent, election officials said.

Bigwigs like Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy along with his wife Sudha Murty, and ‘Rajamate’ Pramoda Devi Wadiyar from the Mysuru royal family were among the early voters who cast their ballots.

Advertisement

The voting process began at 7 am and continued till 6 pm, with strict security measures in place. The ballots will be counted on May 13. A significant number of 2,615 candidates actively participated in the electoral race.