BJP Will Win Rajasthan Polls Due Later This Year: Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday exuded confidence that the BJP is going to win the assembly elections due in Rajasthan later this year and form the government in the state.

He said the people of the state were ready to uproot the Congress government.

“The BJP is going to form the government in the state after winning the Assembly polls due later this year. The BJP will issue its resolution letter on major issues including atrocities on women, rising crime, unemployment, corruption," Meghwal said after the party’s resolution letter committee meeting here.