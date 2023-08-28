Trends :Jawan Music LaunchPakistan vs NepalDavid WarnerNeeraj Chopra
BJP Will Win Rajasthan Polls Due Later This Year: Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal

Meghwal said the people of the state were ready to uproot the Congress government

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: August 28, 2023, 23:53 IST

Jaipur, India

Meghwal said the party will take its resolution letter to the people and then enter the poll fray. (File Photo)
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday exuded confidence that the BJP is going to win the assembly elections due in Rajasthan later this year and form the government in the state.

“The BJP is going to form the government in the state after winning the Assembly polls due later this year. The BJP will issue its resolution letter on major issues including atrocities on women, rising crime, unemployment, corruption," Meghwal said after the party’s resolution letter committee meeting here.

    • He said the party will take its resolution letter to the people and then enter the poll fray.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: August 28, 2023, 23:53 IST
    last updated: August 28, 2023, 23:53 IST
