Former Chief Minister of Karnataka and revered BJP leader BS Yediyurappa has promised the party high command that despite his retirement from electoral politics, he will continue to work hard for the party’s electoral win in the upcoming assembly elections.

But even as the party’s tall leader is pushing his curve by leading the Vijay Sankalp Ratha Yatra in the state, the yatra was forcefully cancelled on Thursday following a row over ticket distribution in Chikkamangaluru district’s Mudigere.

BJP workers stopped Yediyurappa’s vehicle and staged a protest against the party’s candidature pick for the Mudigere constituency. Three-time MLA MP Kumaraswamy has been picked for the seat that has been reserved for the scheduled caste.

Advertisement

Massive Political Clash

Drama unfolded when BS Yediyurappa along with the party’s General Secretary CT Ravi and former Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda were all present. Protesters raised slogans against the sitting MLA and urged party leaders to field a new face for the upcoming assembly elections. Their claim is that MP Kumaraswamy does not work for them and does not take them into account in a variety of areas.

Advertisement

CT Ravi who hails from Chikkamangaluru district hit out at the party workers. He was soon forced to get down from his vehicle to pacify the workers. In a video, the General Secretary was also seen chastising the party workers for bringing disgrace to the party.

Failing to pacify the disgruntled party workers, the Former CM and other leaders then had to move to Chikkamangaluru where they took part in a public meeting held as part of the Yatra.

MLA Alleges ‘Caste Bias’

Advertisement

BJP MLA MP Kumaraswamy who had faced opposition from his constituents in the past as well broke down and alleged that he was being targeted because he belongs to the scheduled caste.

He however said that he would follow the words of Yediyurappa and continue to work hard and be worthy of his ticket for the polls. The party’s decision in the matter will be considered final.

“It is because I am from a scheduled caste that I am being targeted. Would I be treated this way if I was someone from the general category? They are clearly doing this because I am SC. I will do what the party says. Yediyurappa has told me to continue my work and that’s what I will do," Kumaraswamy said.

Infighting has peaked in the state BJP unit in the run-up to the state elections due in May. Earlier today, ticket aspirants were caught fighting ahead of the visit of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Kortagere.

Read all the Latest Politics News here