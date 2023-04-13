BJP's 2nd List of 23 Candidates Out; 4 Sitting K'taka MLAs Denied Ticket, 12 Seats Yet to be Announced

​

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday night released its second list of 23 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka assembly election in which it denied a ticket to four sitting MLAs of the state. Nagaraja Chabbi, a former Congress leader and close associate of state Congress chief DK Shivakumar, will contest the polls on a BJP ticket from the Kalaghatgi constituency, which is currently being represented by party MLA Nimbannavar Channappa Mallappa.

The remaining 12 seats in the 224-member state assembly are yet to be announced by the party, including the contentious ones such as - Mahadevpura, Shivamogga City, and Hubli Dharwad Central - where the BJP wants to replace the senior leaders to “make way for others".

The second list does not include the name of six-term MLA and former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, who met BJP president JP Nadda earlier in the day, to stake his claim to contest from his Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency.

There are two women in the second list of BJP candidates to contest polls.

The BJP has denied a ticket to a sitting MLA from Haveri, Nehru Olekar, and fielded Gavi Siddappa instead. Similarly, the Channagiri seat ticket has been given to Shivakumar. Madal Virupakshappa, who faces corruption allegations, and his son were also denied a ticket.

Sitting MLAs Sukumar Shetty and MP Kumaraswamy have also been denied tickets from their Byndoor and Mudigere seats, respectively. Deepak Doddaiah will contest from Mudigere seat.

Kumaraswamy has been facing opposition from a section of local BJP workers and claimed that he is being targeted for being a Dalit. Last month, the BJP had to cancel former chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s rally following a protest by a group of BJP workers, demanding that a ticket not be given to Kumaraswamy from Mudigere seat.

SC candidate Ashwini Sampangi fielded as BJP’s candidate from Kolar Gold Field (KGF).

The BJP had on Tuesday named its candidates for 189 seats. It aims to retain power in the southern state by winning a majority in the 224-seat assembly.

Filing of nominations will begin on April 13 and continue till April 20.

