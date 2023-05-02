BJP’s Chikmagalur Candidate CT Ravi Lashes Out At JD(S) MLC SL Bhojegowda

Bharatiya Janata Party’s national general secretary CT Ravi on Monday lashed out at Karnataka Legislative Council member and Janata Dal (Secular) leader SL Bhojegowda for having a secret understanding with Congress. The JD(S) leader in a video, which has gone viral recently, was seen asking his followers to vote for the Congress candidate HD Thammaiah from the Chikmagalur seat.

This has hinted at an internal pact between Congress and JD(S) to defeat CT Ravi who is contesting from Chikmagalur as BJP candidate. Thimmaiah had switched sides from BJP to Congress two months ago.

Advertisement

Ravi criticised Bhojegowda asking him to openly announce his party’s alliance with Congress. Addressing the media on May 1, Ravi asked Bhojegowda that whether for JD(S) it’s an official compromise or political adultery to support the Congress. Ravi also questioned the JD(S) leader that why he is ruining the electoral prospects of his party candidate BM Thimma Shetty.

According to Ravi, JD(S) resorted to similar tactics in the 2018 elections and spoiled the prospects for their candidate BH Harisha. The BJP’s National General Secretary said that Bhojegowda will soon repent for his steps.

Ravi also criticised other political parties like the Social Democratic Party of India, Popular Front of India, Communist Party of India, Congress, and JD(S). He said that these political parties have formed an alliance to defeat the BJP.

He asserted that people, however, would not vote for these corrupt political parties. He also told the media that BJP has a greater lead in areas where the Kuruba community is more dominant.

Advertisement

Last week, the BJP leader also criticised the former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. Ravi urged him to clarify if the JD(S) has joined hands with the Congress in the Assembly polls. He said this while addressing the media in Sakleshpur on April 25. Ravi said that if Kumaraswamy has no understanding with the Congress, he should tell what action he has taken against Bhojegowda.

Ravi said that even if they have an understanding, BJP will have no problem in facing them. He said that in the last parliamentary elections, both parties had an understanding, yet BJP didn’t face any problems to defeat them. “This time also, we will win by a huge margin", Ravi told the media.

Advertisement

Chikamagalur has traditionally been a Congress bastion, but the assembly constituency has gone to BJP since 2004. CT Ravi has won in the last four elections from here and he is now eyeing a fifth consecutive win.

Karnataka Assembly elections for all 224 seats will be held on May 10 and the counting of votes will be done on May 13.

Read all the Latest News here