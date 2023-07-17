BJP's Downfall Has Started from Karnataka, Won't Win 2024 Lok Sabha Election: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday asserted that the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) will win the Lok Sabha election next year, and the BJP’s downfall has started from Karnataka, where the party lost the Assembly elections in May.

Siddaramaiah claimed the BJP will lose the Parliamentary elections as the party will not get a clear mandate.

“After Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, price rise started, and the economy (was) destroyed. It has become difficult for the farmers, Dalits and economically weaker sections to survive. People have also lost their peace due to communalism. People are living in fear. This is the BJP’s gift," he told reporters here.

Reacting to the BJP leaders’ charge that opposition leaders are uniting fearing Modi, Siddaramaiah said: “Didn’t we face Modi? Aren’t we strong in Karnataka? Congress won at all the places wherever Modi went for campaigning (during Assembly election). The BJP’s downfall has started from Karnataka."