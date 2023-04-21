'BL Santosh, Pralhad Joshi...': Shettar In, Congress Lists 'No. Of CMs' In BJP

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jagadish Shettar joined Congress on Monday. Shettar dumped the BJP after the party didn’t give him a ticket to contest the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka.

Now reports suggest that Congress’ Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala and some other senior Congress leaders went to the residence of Jagadish Shettar for dinner on Thursday. While speaking to reporters there, Surjewala suggested that the BJP had disrespected Jagadish Shettar. He contended that Shettar should have been treated well by the incumbent government in Karnataka as he was a former CM.

Surjewala also took a dig at the BJP for having too many aspirants for the Chief Minister’s post. He said, “BL Santosh, Pralhad joshi, CT Ravi, Murugesh Nirani and Shobha Karandlaje are in the CM race. Every now and then BS Yediyurappa’s name also props up."

The departure of Jagadish Shettar could be a challenge for BJP as he was a prominent leader from the Lingayat community. Shettar’s political heft can be gauged by the fact that he had joined the Congress at their Bengaluru party office in the presence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, former CM Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar, and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal.

Shettar will now contest the Karnataka Assembly elections from his home turf of Hubballi-Dharwad Central. The 67-year-old Lingayat leader remains a formidable candidate from that seat, having won from this constituency six times since 1994.

Jagadish Shettar is not the first Lingayat leader to leave the BJP in the run-up to the crucial Assembly elections in the state. Last week, another Lingayat leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi had quit the BJP and joined Congress. With the influx of senior Lingayat leaders of the BJP, the Congress is eager to send the message that it values the Lingayat community, which is quite dominant in the state. The Lingayat voters could significantly influence the outcome of the elections in many seats, specifically in the northern region of the state.

