Bommanahalli Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates: BJP's Sathish Reddy M Wins

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Sathish Reddy M won from Bommanahalli seat.

Constituency No.175 Bommanahalli (ಬೊಮ್ಮನಹಳ್ಳಿ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bengaluru region (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು) and Bengaluru Urban (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ) district of Karnataka Bommanahalli is part of Bangalore South (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bommanahalli election result and you can click here for compact election results of Bommanahalli and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 175. Bommanahalli Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Advertisement

Bommanahalli Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.39% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.04%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.67%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 4,05,039 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 2,19,337 were male and 1,85,633 female and 69 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bommanahalli in 2023 is 846 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 4,05,039 eligible electors, of which 2,23,905 were male, 1,90,106 female and 69 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,23,143 eligible electors, of which 1,73,785 were male, 1,49,306 female and 52 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,73,749 eligible electors, of which 1,48,447 were male, 1,25,302 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Bommanahalli in 2018 was 0. In 2013, there were 15 service voters registered in the constituency and 10 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Sathish Reddy M of BJP won in this seat defeating Sushma Rajagopala Reddy of INC by a margin of 47,162 which was 24.12% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 57.22% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Sathish Reddy M of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Nagabhushana.C of INC by a margin of 25,852 votes which was 14.8% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.53% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2008 elections, Satish Reddy M of BJP won this seat beating Kupendra Reddy.D of INC by a margin of 13,640 votes which was 11.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 51.89% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 175. Bommanahalli Assembly segment of the 26. Bangalore South Lok Sabha constituency. Tejasvi Surya of BJP won the Bangalore South Parliament seat defeating B.K.Hariprasad of INC.

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bangalore South Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bangalore SouthLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

Advertisement

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 19 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 6 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Bommanahalli:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Bommanahalli are: Umapathy Srinivasa Gowda (INC); Umapathi Babu N (BSP); Sivarama Kotegowda (NBS); Sitharamu (AAP); Sathish Reddy M (BJP); Sathish Reddy M (IND); Sathish Reddy (IND); Nijamuddin (IND); Nanda Reddy (KRS); Mamatha R (UPP); K Narayan Raju (JDS); Anthony Raj J (IND); Adil Pasha S (IND); Abdul Khadar G S Y (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 49.5%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 47.22%, while it was 54.09% in 2013 and 44.35% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 2.28% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Bommanahalli went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Bommanahalli constituency:

Assembly constituency No.175. Bommanahalli comprises of the following areas of Bengaluru Urban district of Karnataka:

A total of 5 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Bommanahalli constituency, which are: Mahadevapura, Anekal, Bangalore South, BTM Layout, Jayanagar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Bommanahalli:

The geographic coordinates of Bommanahalli is: 12°53’44.5"N 77°36’37.1"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Bommanahalli

List of candidates contesting from Bommanahalli Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Umapathy Srinivasa Gowda

Party: INC

Profession: Production and Distribution of Kannada Movies, Aggregates Manufacturer

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate

Age: 36

Total assets: Rs 74.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 32 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10.4 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 63.8 crore

Self income: Rs 3.8 crore

Total income: Rs 58.6 lakh

Candidate name: Umapathi Babu N

Party: BSP

Profession: Own Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 30000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 16.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1 crore

Self income: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: Sivarama Kotegowda

Party: NBS

Profession: Education Advisor & Tuition Teacher

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 5.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: Sitharamu

Party: AAP

Profession: Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 63

Total assets: Rs 21.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 54.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 12.6 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 9.2 crore

Self income: Rs 12.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 26 lakh

Candidate name: Sathish Reddy M

Party: BJP

Profession: Social Service, Agriculture Iindustrial

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 51

Total assets: Rs 122.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 47.2 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 39.4 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 83.1 crore

Self income: Rs 2.6 crore

Total income: Rs 3 crore

Candidate name: Sathish Reddy M

Party: IND

Profession: Own Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 33

Total assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.7 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sathish Reddy

Party: IND

Profession: Driver

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 37

Total assets: Rs 1.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 3.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.5 lakh

Candidate name: Nijamuddin

Party: IND

Profession: Own Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 29

Total assets: Rs 7.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 7.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: Nanda Reddy

Party: KRS

Profession: Consultant Civil Matters

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 55

Total assets: Rs 4.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 53.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 3.7 crore

Self income: Rs 4.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 8.6 lakh

Candidate name: Mamatha R

Party: UPP

Profession: LIC Advisor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 60.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 32 lakh

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 15.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 45 lakh

Self income: Rs 3.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 8.2 lakh

Candidate name: K Narayan Raju

Party: JDS

Profession: Business, Rental Income and Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 58

Total assets: Rs 416.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 125.4 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 38.1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 378.7 crore

Self income: Rs 1.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 22.1 crore

Candidate name: Anthony Raj J

Party: IND

Profession: Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 49

Total assets: Rs 2.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 20 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2.5 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Adil Pasha S

Party: IND

Profession: Social worker and own business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 24.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 19.6 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Abdul Khadar G S Y

Party: IND

Profession: Own business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 44

Total assets: Rs 35.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 25.1 lakh

Self income: Rs 7.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 7.5 lakh.