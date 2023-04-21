Boy Asks BJP’s V Somanna What It Takes To Be A CM, See His Reply

Ahead of the Karnataka elections, all candidates from the political parties have filed their nominations and are engaging in active campaigning for votes. BJP candidate V Somanna was in his constituency from Chamarajanagar on Friday morning and interacted with the voters. His conversation with a small boy is making news.

A boy came up to V Somanna and asked him what it takes to become a chief minister of a state. Somanna said, “Study hard, engage in sports, and put everything else out of your mind. If becoming a CM is in your destiny, you will be." The Karnataka housing minister was also seen playfully pulling the nose and cheeks of the boy.

Apart from Chamarajanagar, V Somanna is also contesting from Varuna, where he will take on Congress heavyweight and former chief minister Siddaramaiah.

In response to Siddaramaiah’s “Who is Somanna" statement, the BJP leader said that during the 2006 election he had endured beatings for Siddaramaiah and had travelled from Devalapura to Mysuru wearing torn clothes. V Somanna is a former Congressman and fought the 2006 polls from the same side after Siddaramaiah crossed over from the Janata Dal (Secular).

“My pants were torn, and my car’s windscreen was broken. At the time, I had taken on my community and worked for Siddaramaiah, but he no longer recalls all of that. He greets me in the singular, notwithstanding my polite greetings. The distinction between us is this. He shouldn’t use language like that," Somanna said.

Somanna also responded to people asking him whether he would be the CM candidate from BJP if the party won the majority of seats. Somanna said he is both happy and sad with fans’ wishes that he should be the next CM. “Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and CM Basavaraj Bommai will discuss who should be the next CM," he said.

Karnataka goes to poll on May 10 and the results are scheduled to be announced on May 13.

