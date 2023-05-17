BSP Meet to Formulate Strategy for 2024 LS Polls

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Wednesday called a meeting of all party office bearers in the state capital Lucknow on May 18 to formulate a strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The meeting will also discuss issues like the alleged misuse of official machinery and religion by the ruling party for political interests.

“Misuse of government machinery by the ruling party in UP to reduce the effect of anti-people policies, wrong activities and shortcomings and their malicious, oppressive behaviour and use of religion for political interests is very serious and worrying. This is damaging for democracy," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said a special meeting of all big and small office bearers, divisional and district presidents of Uttar Pradesh will be held on Thursday in Lucknow to chalk out a concrete strategy to fight these fierce anti-people challenges and prepare for Lok Sabha polls.

After the results of the urban local body polls last week, Mayawati had accused the ruling BJP of misusing government machinery and said her party will not sit silently over it.

The BSP had fielded mayoral candidates on all the 17 seats in the state but none could register a win.