Home » Elections » BSP Names 10 Mayoral Candidates for UP Urban Local Body Polls

BSP Names 10 Mayoral Candidates for UP Urban Local Body Polls

The party has fielded Shahin Bano for Lucknow mayor’s post, it said in a statement

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: April 17, 2023, 23:47 IST

Lucknow, India

State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar had on April 9 announced local body elections in the state in two phases, on May 4 and 11. Representational image/Twitter
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Monday released a list of 10 candidates for the mayoral posts, including six Muslim nominees, for the first phase of polling in the upcoming urban local body elections.

The party has fielded Shahin Bano for Lucknow mayor’s post, it said in a statement.

Bano has been an active BSP worker since 2016 and is the wife of party leader Mohammad Sarwar Malik, who had contested the 2022 UP assembly elections from Lucknow North constituency, a party leader said.

Bano is a social worker who also handled her husband’s campaigns when he contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he said.

The other mayoral candidates include Lata from Agra, Raja Mohtasim Ahmed from Mathura-Vrindavan, Rukhsana Begum from Firozabad, Bhagwan Das Phule from Jhansi, Khadija Masood from Saharanpur, Subhash Chandra Majhi from Varanasi, Sayeed Ahmed from Prayagraj, Mohammad Yameen from Moradabad and Naval Kishore Nathani (Agarwal) from Gorakhpur, the statement said.

State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar had on April 9 announced local body elections in the state in two phases, on May 4 and 11. The counting of votes will take place on May 13.

Elections will be held for 17 seats of mayor, 1,420 of corporator, 199 of nagar palika parishad chairperson, 5,327 of nagar palika parishad member, 544 of nagar panchayat chairperson and 7,178 seats of nagar panchayat member.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: April 17, 2023, 23:47 IST
last updated: April 17, 2023, 23:47 IST
