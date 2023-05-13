Constituency No.172 BTM Layout (Byrasandra, Tavarekere and Madivala Layout) (ಬಿಟಿಎಂ ಲೇಔಟ್) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bengaluru region (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು) and Bengaluru Urban (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ) district of Karnataka. BTM Layout is part of Bangalore South (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Byrasandra, Tavarekere and Madivala Layout) Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest BTM Layout election result and you can click here for compact election results of BTM Layout and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 172. BTM Layout Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Advertisement

BTM Layout Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.3% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.27%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.67%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,63,860 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,39,093 were male and 1,24,747 female and 20 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in BTM Layout in 2023 is 897 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,63,860 eligible electors, of which 1,42,458 were male, 1,28,014 female and 28 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,06,974 eligible electors, of which 1,08,383 were male, 98,591 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,16,392 eligible electors, of which 1,11,685 were male, 1,04,707 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in BTM Layout in 2018 was 7. In 2013, there were 22 service voters registered in the constituency and 48 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Ramalinga Reddy of INC won in this seat defeating Lallesh Reddy of BJP by a margin of 20,478 which was 15.06% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 49.35% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Ramalingareddy of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating N. Sudhakar of BJP by a margin of 49,048 votes which was 44.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 63.1% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2008 elections, Ramalinga Reddy of INC won this seat beating G. Prasad Reddy of BJP by a margin of 1,856 votes which was 1.83% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.26% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 172. BTM Layout Assembly segment of the 26. Bangalore South Lok Sabha constituency. Tejasvi Surya of BJP won the Bangalore South Parliament seat defeating B.K.Hariprasad of INC.

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bangalore South Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bangalore SouthLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

Advertisement

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 12 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in BTM Layout:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from BTM Layout are: Thyagaraj (BSP); Srinivasa Reddy M (AAP); Ramalinga Reddy (INC); R Sridhar (IND); Nagendrarao (UPP); N Sridhar (IND); M Venkatesha (JDS); Krs Janani Vathsala (KRS); Kiran Kumar M (IND); K S Sridhar (IND); K R Sridhara (BJP); H E Krishnappa (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 49.15%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 50.25%, while it was 53.43% in 2013 and 46.76% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -1.1% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

BTM Layout went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of BTM Layout constituency:

Assembly constituency No.172. BTM Layout comprises of the following areas of Bengaluru Urban district of Karnataka:

A total of 4 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border BTM Layout constituency, which are: Bommanahalli, Jayanagar, Chickpet, Shanti Nagar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of BTM Layout:

The geographic coordinates of BTM Layout is: 12°55’37.2"N 77°37’06.2"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from BTM Layout

List of candidates contesting from BTM Layout Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Thyagaraj

Party: BSP

Profession: Social Service/ Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 39

Total assets: Rs 13.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 13.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Srinivasa Reddy M

Party: AAP

Profession: Social Service and Business Consultant

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 56

Total assets: Rs 20 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.2 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.2 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 15.8 crore

Self income: Rs 74.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 76.8 lakh

Candidate name: Ramalinga Reddy

Party: INC

Profession: MLA, Karnataka Legislative Assmbly & Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 70

Total assets: Rs 110.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 35.1 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 36.1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 74.5 crore

Self income: Rs 43.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 1.2 crore

Candidate name: R Sridhar

Party: IND

Profession: Business Through Printing

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 30

Total assets: Rs 77.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 9.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 68 lakh

Self income: Rs 4.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 6 lakh

Candidate name: Nagendrarao

Party: UPP

Profession: Loan Officer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 28

Total assets: Rs 2.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 23585

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: N Sridhar

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 53

Total assets: Rs 52.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 12.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 40 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: M Venkatesha

Party: JDS

Profession: Real Estate Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 60

Total assets: Rs 19.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 24 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 19.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Krs Janani Vathsala

Party: KRS

Profession: Student

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Others

Age: 29

Total assets: Rs 7500

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 7500

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kiran Kumar M

Party: IND

Profession: Real Estate and Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 26

Total assets: Rs 54802

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 54802

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 4.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.6 lakh

Candidate name: K S Sridhar

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 47

Total assets: Rs 2.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 22.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2.1 crore

Self income: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 11.6 lakh

Candidate name: K R Sridhara

Party: BJP

Profession: Politics, Social Service and Business

Number of criminal cases: 15

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 55

Total assets: Rs 185.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 34.6 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 46 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 139.6 crore

Self income: Rs 15.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 27.5 lakh

Candidate name: H E Krishnappa

Party: IND

Profession: Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 72

Total assets: Rs 98.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 68.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 30 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.