Constituency No.85 Byadgi (Byadagi) (ಬ್ಯಾಡಗಿ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai Karnataka region (Kittur Karnataka) (ಕಿತ್ತೂರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Haveri (ಹಾವೇರಿ) district of Karnataka. Byadgi is part of Haveri (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Byadagi) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Byadgi election result and you can click here for compact election results of Byadgi and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 85. Byadgi Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Advertisement

Byadgi Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.06% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 11.72%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.4%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,97,190 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,01,682 were male and 95,504 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Byadgi in 2023 is 939 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,97,190 eligible electors, of which 1,03,389 were male, 97,484 female and 5 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,80,548 eligible electors, of which 94,569 were male, 85,979 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,62,964 eligible electors, of which 85,227 were male, 77,737 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Byadgi in 2018 was 118. In 2013, there were 93 service voters registered in the constituency and 79 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Ballary Virupakshappa Rudrappa of BJP won in this seat defeating S.R.Patil of KJP by a margin of 21,271 which was 12.75% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 54.98% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Basavaraj Neelappa Shivannanavar of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Shivaraj Sajjanar of KJP by a margin of 13,359 votes which was 8.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 38.51% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2008 elections, Patil Sureshgoudra Basalingagoudra of BJP won this seat beating Shivannanavar Basavaraj Neelappa of INC by a margin of 11,404 votes which was 9.47% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.52% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 85. Byadgi Assembly segment of the 10. Haveri Lok Sabha constituency. Udasi. S.C. of BJP won the Haveri Parliament seat defeating D.R. Patil of INC.

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Haveri Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the HaveriLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

Advertisement

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 12 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Byadgi:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Byadgi are: Vishwanatharaddi D Radder (KRS); Sunita M Pujar (JDS); Sayed Faheem Gudageri (IMP); M N Naik (AAP); Lohitha Namadeva (UPP); Basavaraj Neelappa Shivannanavar (INC); Ballari Virupakshappa Rudrappa (BJP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 83.47%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 83.08%, while it was 83.02% in 2013 and 73.92% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 0.390000000000001% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Byadgi went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Byadgi constituency:

Assembly constituency No.85. Byadgi comprises of the following areas of Haveri district of Karnataka:

A total of 5 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Byadgi constituency, which are: Hangal, Shiggaon, Haveri, Ranibennur, Hirekerur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Byadgi:

The geographic coordinates of Byadgi is: 14°41’22.2"N 75°27’08.3"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Byadgi

List of candidates contesting from Byadgi Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Vishwanatharaddi D Radder

Party: KRS

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 4.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 33.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 3.8 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sunita M Pujar

Party: JDS

Profession: Govt Officer and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 5.8 lakh

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 99.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 52 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sayed Faheem Gudageri

Party: IMP

Profession: Private Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 26

Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 7.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 51.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 60 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 27.9 lakh

Candidate name: M N Naik

Party: AAP

Profession: Business Man, Social Activist

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 35

Total assets: Rs 8.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 12.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 8.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 4.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.6 lakh

Candidate name: Lohitha Namadeva

Party: UPP

Profession: Daily Wages and Self Employed

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 33

Total assets: Rs 27000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 27000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Basavaraj Neelappa Shivannanavar

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculture and Social worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 69

Total assets: Rs 4.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.3 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.2 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 1.2 crore

Self income: Rs 5.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 19.2 lakh

Candidate name: Ballari Virupakshappa Rudrappa

Party: BJP

Profession: Agriculture and Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 60

Total assets: Rs 19.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 80.9 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 17.1 crore

Self income: Rs 16 lakh

Total income: Rs 64.6 lakh.